Fantasy XC League Results: Leogang - Round 3

Jun 13, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  


The results are in for the third round of the XC Fantasy League. Keep scrolling to see who took the round three prize and is in the lead for the overall prize. Check out how you did in the Global ranking.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the next round at Les Gets in July.




XC World Cup Round Three Prize
Fantasy XC League



@Schuermans 's Round 3 team
First Place:

@Schuermans picked the best team for this round and received 1150 points and walks away with a set of SRAM Level Ultimate brakes.

@ilyamaksimov is now in the lead to win the overall prize of a Scott Spark with a World Cup race ready spec featuring SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, RockShox SID Ultimate, RockShox Reverb AXS, SRAM Level ULT brakes



2021 Race Schedule:

05.09.2021 - XC World Cup #1 - Albstadt, Germany
05.16.2021 - XC World Cup #2 - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
06-12.2021 - XC World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
07.03.2021 - XC World Cup #4 - Les Gets, France
08.28.2021 - XC World Championships - Val Di Sole, Italy
09.04.2021 - XC World Cup #5 - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
09.18.2021 - XC World Cup #6 - Snowshoe, USA

Good luck!


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.



1 Comment

  • 1 0
 it seems jens schuermans knew something))

