Finals Photo Epic: Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


What seems to be the tire of choice here
Photography by Nathan Hughes and Dave Trumpore

After much online debate about the fresh course in Poland, the brand-new World Cup venue proved itself worthy of its place on the circuit, providing incredible racing and a real challenge for riders to hit the features at race pace.

The Juniors started finals day with the worst of the conditions after morning rain soaked the track, making it slippery and hard to judge for the young racers. Heather Wilson proved her Fort William win wasn't a one-off as she topped the podium once again, remaining undefeated in 2024. 2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven came close to the victory as she took the race lead through sector four before Wilson pushed back to end the day 0.069 seconds ahead. Sacha Earnest was fastest through the first sector before losing time through the rest of the course to go 2.515 seconds back in third.

With rain still falling through the race, Asa Vermette came back from a difficult qualifying run to match Heather Wilson in maintaining his winning streak from round one. Vermette continued with the dominance seen in Fort William as he was unmatched in Poland, with only Mylann Falquet riding within four seconds of his race time. Dane Jewett put in a big effort on the slippery course to take the final junior podium position.

By the time the elite racing kicked off, the conditions were near perfect on track for the big show. Marine Cabirou returned to the top step of the podium with a flawless run placing her 1.188 seconds ahead of Camille Balance. Nina Hoffmann remains at the sharp end of racing this season as she went into third place, 1.6 seconds back. It was a frustrating day for Tahnee Seagrave and Vali Höll, as both missed out on top results after showing race-winning pace throughout the weekend.

The first World Cup in Poland ended with a bang as the elite men's racing produced incredible results as the racing concluded with just 0.064 seconds between first and second. The winning time went to Ronan Dunne as he smashed out a wild run on the Polish course, crossing the line a tiny margin ahead of Loic Bruni and with a first World Cup win to his name. Following Bruni in second place was a stacked French top five, with Dunne the only rider not from France on the podium. After setting the fastest time in Semi-Finals, Dakotah Norton pushed slightly too hard during his run and missed out on the chance to challenge his teammate for the win.

Riders now have a few weeks off before the World Cup returns to Leogang for more flat-out racing action at the start of June.


Pick your weapon of choice for the ever-changing conditions here in Poland

The high-speed berms are full of holes after three days of getting smashed by the best riders in the world

Some last minuet course prep as the dirt gets scraped off and the stumps start to come out

Fast and full on top to bottom, the new track here in Poland has been a hit with all the riders this week

It wouldn't be a World Cup without some rain falling after practice coincluded

Ryan Griffith down the first section of high-speed jumps

Asa Vermette, absolutely crushing for a second consecutive weekend.

Asa Vermette makes it two for two in Junior Men

3.8 seconds the margin during some moderate rain.

Two out of two for the young American, fresh back from injury.

Asa Vermette backed up his Junior Men's win in Fort Willian with another here in Poland

The juniors had the worst conditions of the day as rain blew in for the majority of their race. Thankfully the sun came out for all the elite racers later in the day

Right off the back of her Fort William win, Heather Wilson managed a second win.

Third in Junior Women was Sacha Earnest

Clearly Scotland wasn't mere hometown advantage.

Wilson stoked on another win.

It's two wins in two races for Heather Wilson in Junior Women

Perfect conditions for finals

What a race for Louise Fergusson, making her return to the top 10.

4th for Jess Blewit

Nina Hoffmann finding grip in the woods en route to a third-place finish here in Poland.

Tahnee Seagrave would settle for 5th after a 2nd place finish in qualifying

Seagrave's disappointment was palpable. She could have had this one.

Fire in the hole. Cabirou takes to the start gate.

Winning form in Poland for Marine Cabirou

Cabirou drifting into the top spot with just a couple of riders remaining.

1.1 seconds the victor.

Camille Balanche would come second in the Elite Women's Race

Cabirou watching the thrills and spills from the hot seat.

Not today, champ.

It's been a while, but Marine is back on top of the box.

Hoffmann making the Syndicate and Deutdchland proud once again.

Marine Cabirou wins in Poland

Balanche serves up a cold glass of bubbly.

A very happy Maine Cabirou after setting the fastest time of the day in the Elite Women's race

She gambled, it paid off. Scott pun intended.

After some not-insignificant rain, the weather came perfect in time for the men's final.

Early leader Oisin O'Callaghan would round out the top 10

Oisin ripping down into the hotseat.

O'Callagahan looked sharp all week and made it count for an eventual 10th place.

18th for Remi Thirion

Andreas Kolb would finish 8th

Disappointment for Luke Meier-Smith

Danny Hart dropping into the steep woods halfway down the track

Suarez back in the top ten for team Frameworks. Talk about lemons.

The run of the day belonged to Lachlan Stevens-McNab. Up at the top two spits and on a possible winning run before crashing out in the bottom woods.

Holy splits. Lachlan Stevens-McNab went hard and unfortunately also went down in the last sector.

This track remained a bit of a puzzle to some big-name riders, not least Laurie Greenland.

Williamson keeping a good thing rolling through round 2.

Don't go thinking Greg is just a Fort Bill Specialist these days.

Benoit Coulanges signature aggressive style

Benoit Coulanges happy to be on podium pace in Poland

Luca Shaw continues his assault on the top steps.

Just shy of the podium this time, but no doubt one of the most stylish and enjoyable to watch this week.

Loic Bruni was fast and smooth all weekend and was definitely looking like a favorite going into the finals

Loic Bruni put down a heater that looked to be untouchable today

Black and white so the jersey doesn't offend the eye.

Amaury Pierron's big comeback after injury is well and truly on.

Amaury Pierron, working his way back to race pace, would finish 5th

Could a 2024 number one be coming for Amaury?

What to say about the boys in blue this week?

Ronan Dunne with just a few meters to go and up at all the splits

A first taste of victory is mighty sweet for Dunne.

This might take some celebrating.

Loris Vergier qualified 2nd but could end the weekend in 3rd

Dakotah Norton qualified first, but unfortunately crashed before the first split

Dak realising Ronan's only gone and pulled off the W.

Ronan Dunne number one... it was only a matter of time really

Loic certainly knows a thing or two about coping with a thrown-away top qualifier from his early days.

This one will hurt for Norton.

He'll back folks.

The man of the hour.

Ronan Dunne bests four fast men from France to win his first World Cup DH

Shoeies and champagne showers for Ronan Dunne

As you do when you win your first World Cup

Ronan Dunne on top of the world for the first time

What a turnout and what a race. Thank you Poland!

Onwards to Leogang.
Onwards to Leogang.


