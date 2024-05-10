FMBA Announces Details for Gold Cup - A New Pathway to the Top Level of Slopestyle

PRESS RELEASE: FMBA

Gold Level Events Coming Up in Germany and Canada

iXS Dirt Masters Slopestyle

Kicking off the first-ever Gold Cup will be the iXS Dirt Masters Slopestyle, already boasting with an incredible athlete lineup. (c) Florian Meinhardt

Rheeder Slopestyle

Returning for the second year, the Rheeder Slopestyle will bring the world's elite to SilverStar Mountain Resort. (c) Clint Trahan

Big White Invitational

Culminating in the Big White Invitational hosted by Tom Van Steenbergen, the Gold Cup concludes in August. (c) Big White Ski Resort

A Commitment to the Future of Slopestyle

Further Information on the Events