Getting to Know Heather Wilson of Muc-Off Young Guns

Who is Heather Wilson?

I'm Heather Wilson, I'm 17 and I'm a first year junior.

Where are you from and where do you live?

I was born in Fort William, but moved to the east coast in Scotland before I was two.

What are your goals this season?

My main goal at the start of the season was to just qualify for a World Cup, but I'm thinking of changing them to being able to get a podium at every World Cup this year as I think anything is possible.

What are some of the accomplishments that you're most proud of?

Having consistent race results and keeping my title as National Champ for my category 3 years running, but most of all racing and winning my first World Cup on home ground will always hold a special place.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Heather taking the win at a National round in Fort William last season

Well I'm still full time in school so I don't get any time on the bike during the week, just at weekends. I go to the gym one night a week with my local friends from steam punk dh army. I try to get an uplift day if I can at the weekends on my DH bike.

How did you get into mountain biking?

I started riding bikes at 3 with my big brother and my dad. I then started racing dirt crits (little XC races) at 6 and on my first race my back wheel fell off and I was in floods of tears as I really wanted to win but I came last. I was then racing XC until I was 9 and then started mini downhills which were great fun as I got to ride my bike and make new friends.

Tell us what you love about your Mondraker Summum, and any custom aspects of the setup that’s unique to you.

Credit: Nick Bentley

I love the lightweight carbon frame, as I'm a small rider so it's easy to throw about. I've got an SDG custom saddle, a works components -6 headset and a custom idler from Mondraker.

What is something you believe that other people think is crazy?

It's not something that I believe, but I name my chickens after pro DH riders and they think I'm crazy, aha.

What's the hardest part about being a mountain bike racer?

One of the hardest parts I think about being an MTB racer is that I miss out on my social life sometimes, for example my friends will be out partying and having fun whilst I'm training or away racing.

What's the best part about being a mountain bike racer?

Credit: Pete Scullion

The best part is having fun on my bike and making new friends through the sport that I love.

What are your strengths?

I would say my strengths are that I'm very good at racing under pressure and I can ride steep, muddy and rooty tracks really well.

What are your weaknesses?

My weaknesses are uphill and school.

Where is your favorite place to ride?

I can't make my mind up between Fort William (Nevis range) and Dyfi as I love them both the same.

What's been your worst crash over the years?

Credit: Nick Bentley

I've had lots of crashes, but I always get back on my bike.

Who's your favorite rider?

Rachel Atherton as she's such an inspiration to me.

What's your favorite motto or saying?

That's an easy peasy question to answer as it's #easypeasy.

What's your favorite food?

My favorite food is pasta with green pesto.

What annoys you?

If I make mistakes in race runs or lose.

What makes you happy?

Lots of things, winning, food, friends and family, pets and most of all my favorite thing is my bike and riding it.

What do you enjoy away from bikes?

Hanging out with my friends, archery, quad biking and fishing.

What's your favorite non-bike website?

Probably Met Office as before I go biking I always check the weather, aha!

How do you want to be remembered?

A legend in the MTB community.

You’re going to Poland with the Number 1 Race Plate next weekend. How does that make you feel and what is your goal?

I haven't ridden my DH bike since my race run at fort William as I've been at school so I'm just excited to get back on it. It'll be amazing to have the number 1 plate, but I'm just going to take it one day at a time and just focus on qualifying and enjoying myself.

What does the future hold for Heather Wilson?

This is just the start so hopefully more World Cup wins.