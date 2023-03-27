Highlights & Final Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 7

Stage Results
|The Grand Finale of the 2023 Absa Cape Epic, once again, delivered drama as the GC in the Men's Category saw yet another shake up - In the CM.com Women's Category the overall was secured by Kim le Court and Vera Looser..— Cape Epic
Overall After Stage 7
UCI Men
1st. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: 3:07:26.4
2nd. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins:: +10.3
3rd. Simon Stiebjahn & Martin Frey: +56.2
UCI Women
1st. Greete Steinburg & Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez: 4:02:50.5
2nd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +18.4
3rd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +7:30.3
UCI Men
1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 26:17:04.0
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +3:49.5
3rd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +4:11.5
UCI Women
1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 33:11:37.7
2nd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +32:24.6
3rd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +43:17.7
You can view the full results here
.
Check out the full broadcast of stage 7 below.
