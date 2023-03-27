Highlights & Final Results: Cape Epic 2023 - Stage 7

Mar 27, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe Grand Finale of the 2023 Absa Cape Epic, once again, delivered drama as the GC in the Men's Category saw yet another shake up - In the CM.com Women's Category the overall was secured by Kim le Court and Vera Looser.. Cape Epic

Stage Results


UCI Men

1st. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: 3:07:26.4
2nd. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins:: +10.3
3rd. Simon Stiebjahn & Martin Frey: +56.2


UCI Women

1st. Greete Steinburg & Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez: 4:02:50.5
2nd. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: +18.4
3rd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +7:30.3


Overall After Stage 7


UCI Men

1st. Matthew Beers & Christopher Blevins: 26:17:04.0
2nd. Georg Egger & Lukas Baum: +3:49.5
3rd. Nino Schurter & Andri Frischknecht: +4:11.5


UCI Women

1st. Kim Le Court & Vera Looser: 33:11:37.7
2nd. Amy Wakefield & Candice Lill: +32:24.6
3rd. Sofia Gomez Villafane & Katerina Nash: +43:17.7


You can view the full results here.

Check out the full broadcast of stage 7 below.




