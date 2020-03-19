IMBA & 3 Trail Associations Share Best Practices for Riding During Covid-19 Outbreak







Many thanks for your diligence and discipline in this challenging time. Thank you for your support for mountain biking, trails, and IMBA. Stay healthy and stay in communication with one another. We’re all in this together. To our friends and partners in mountain biking,Getting out on the trails is tremendously valuable. Trails bring us together, but to keep each other safe, we must keep our distance . How can our community navigate this challenge?First and foremost, refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for best practices , as well as guidelines from your state and local governments. Then, as appropriate, cautiously take advantage of trails and outdoor spaces unless you are feeling ill. We will all benefit from fresh air.Cancel, postpone or reschedule upcoming events including races, trail work, and group rides until there are new government directives. For now, let’s ride in very small groups, keep our distance, and enjoy our trails close to home to minimize the risks associated with car travel.Stay alert, slow down, and communicate with each other from a distance about how to proceed. With gyms and rec centers closing, there may be new users on the trails. It’s a great time for community education on responsible riding and for being patient, exemplary stewards.We will provide updated guidance on these topics as appropriate. IMBA Local partners can expect more information in your weekly resource newsletters.IMBA is primarily a remote organization. Our team is not traveling and are self-isolating in our homes, including our four-person crew in the Colorado office. To date, the field operations of IMBA Trail Solutions have not been significantly affected. But we are strictly adhering to CDC guidelines, are monitoring this working environment constantly, and are ready to make adjustments for safety and public health at any time. IMBA’s work to create, enhance and protect great places to ride can mostly continue for now. We sympathize with everyone already feeling a significant impact in this crisis. We are preparing for the impacts we expect as best we can, and your continued support will help.Many thanks for your diligence and discipline in this challenging time. Thank you for your support for mountain biking, trails, and IMBA. Stay healthy and stay in communication with one another. We’re all in this together. — David Wiens, Executive Director of the International Mountain Biking Association