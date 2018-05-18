Exploring Peru & Bolivia Along the Ancient Inca Trail

And this is a classic rainy day in Amazon area.

Back in Cusco I took some rest and planned another trip to the south, with a goal: to cross some mountains, reach the Titicaca lake and ride the Royal range in Bolivia.



The bike got some love, I cleaned all my gear and then packed again. Heading south for my first range to cross, the Ausangate. I reached out the mountains and discovered the giant summit and range of Ausangate, a sacred one for the Inca. The trail led me to the last houses and right before the storm in Upis village, luckily I met Domingo. An old llama shepherd who helped me for the night, he found me a dry place to sleep and something to fill my stomach.



The next day I crossed a big part of the range with two passes. In the morning the fresh snow was painting one of the most beautiful landscape I have seen, with lakes everywhere, green grass and the glaciers to contrast with.

