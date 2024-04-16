iXS Announces New Hex Pull-Over Protector

PRESS RELEASE: iXS
In nature, self-protection is essential – as it's all about the law of the strongest. With the new Hex Pull-Over, we have taken advantage of the structure of the honeycomb to develop a protector that combines supposed opposites. We call this technology HexForm. It is flexible and yet stiff. It offers both high protection and great ventilation, making it a protector that is not only ideal for outgrowing yourself in the bike park but is also suitable for enduro races.
The heart of the HexForm technology is the honeycomb structure. The highlight: the hexagonal honeycombs differ in size, height and thickness. This allows the impact energy to be optimally dissipated in the event of a crash. A pleasant side effect of the honeycomb concept: the protector is extremely well ventilated. In the shoulder and waist area, elastic, adjustable straps hold the front and back sections in position and allow individual adjustment to the anatomy of the rider. Our Hex Pull-Over protector complies with the EN1621-2:2014 (Level 2) protection test standard for the back and EN1621-3 (Level 1) for the chest. In addition, its surface is designed to be extra sleek so that it dissipates as much energy as possible on impact.
TECHNICAL DATA:
|I love the Hex Pull-Over because it is so comfortable to wear. You can wear it over or under a shirt and it doesn't get in the way at all when riding.—Iven Ebener
Hex pull-over upper body protective
Streamlined low-friction, impact protection for your body
• HexForm, hexagonal 3D shock absorbent impact shell technology
• Ventilated and ergonomically designed to perform best comfort and protection
• Protected back and chest, adjustable to fit
• Stone shield standard
• EN 1621-3 level 1 / back EN 1621-2:2014 level 2
• Weight: 820 grams (size S/M) / 980 grams (size M/L)
• Price €179 / $ 169
• More Info: ixs.com
|The Hex Pull-Over combines opposites: it meets the high level 2 protection standard and is top ventilated at the same time.