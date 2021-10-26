Video: Kaos Seagrave, Phoebe Gale and Fabien Barel Ride the New Canyon Spectral

Meet Our Big Family Of Trail Bikes- the new Spectral Line Up
The Spectral 29 CF we launched at the end of 2020 really was just the tip of the iceberg.
Knowing that a ton of riders love ripping 160/150mm trail bikes around the woods, but that not every single one of them is looking for a carbon 29er, meant we knew we had step up the options list within the Spectral range.
Now available in 27.5, Mullet and full 29er, AL or CF, plus a 2XS Youth version- we feel our family of all-mountain shredders is now complete.Which one will you ride?
Will it be our rock solid, newly engineered Aluminium offering, or our tried and tested CF platform. Or maybe time is right to go all out on the range topping Spectral CFR- with some serious carbon geekery, and artwork 50g lighter than standard, it sits at 300g lighter on frame weight than the already light CF platform. And how will you ride it?
One of the many reasons MTB rocks is because there are no rules about how you should do it. Stand by a section of trail for 20 minutes and you'll see exactly what we mean. The first rider through might be on a certain line riding a certain speed. Then 5 minutes later another rider comes through the same section, on a completely different line, at a different speed, with their tyres leaving the dirt at a different point. Yet the outcome is exactly the same- both of them are grinning ear to ear having the time of their life. The size of your wheels is a big factor on how the bike behaves and responds on the trail- and we all have our preferences on what we are searching for in our trail bike.
So to make sure no riders feel out of options- the Spectral will be available in 29er, Mullet and 27.5 (no, it ain't dead).
Meet the new Spectral family at canyon.com
Video produced by: Aspect Media
Photography by: Boris Beyer and Roo Fowler.
Featuring: Kaos Seagrave
, Fabien Barel
, Phoebe Gale
MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling
2 Comments
Post a Comment