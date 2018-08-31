RACING

La Bresse Post-Race Chat with Neko Mulally and Eliot Jackson on the Downtime Podcast

Aug 31, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Words Chris Hall // Photo: Nathan Hughes


Want to go deeper into the detail of what went on at the La Bresse world cup? How do the top riders go about learning a new track, what was the course like, how were they setting their bikes up, how do you deal with those conditions, and more importantly… how did Martin Maes do that? Well, we sat down with Neko Mulally and confessed world cup stats geek, Eliot Jackson, to find out just that. So have a listen in the player above, and get behind the scenes at the final stop of this years UCI world cup.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/la-bresse-2018/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

If you want to have a good look at the data yourself, then Eliot has built this amazing website at worldcup.eliotjackson.com

Must Read This Week
Gwin's Ridiculous Scrub - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
107853 views
First Ride: Yeti’s New SB150
91768 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
86733 views
Review: Fox Live Valve Suspension
59063 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's All-New SB150 29er
55617 views
Video: La Bresse DH World Cup Highlights
46766 views
XC Photo Epic: One To Remember - La Bresse World Cup 2018
42885 views
Bike Check: GT Fury - Wyn Masters & Martin Maes - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
39609 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Thanks for sharing Pinbike!! This is a pretty new format of show for me, so I'd love to know what you all think... cheers, Chris

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021405
Mobile Version of Website