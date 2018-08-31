La Bresse Post-Race Chat with Neko Mulally and Eliot Jackson on the Downtime Podcast

Words Chris Hall // Photo: Nathan Hughes
Want to go deeper into the detail of what went on at the La Bresse world cup? How do the top riders go about learning a new track, what was the course like, how were they setting their bikes up, how do you deal with those conditions, and more importantly… how did Martin Maes do that? Well, we sat down with Neko Mulally and confessed world cup stats geek, Eliot Jackson, to find out just that. So have a listen in the player above, and get behind the scenes at the final stop of this years UCI world cup.
