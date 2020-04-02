Nukeproof Release 2020 Clothing Range

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof
This is a bit of a weird one to write with current events making new bike products seem somewhat less significant compared to the challenges faced. But we also need to credit the fruits of many hours of work from our apparel designer Lynsey. We are super proud of what she has achieved, plus, she’s just about to go on maternity so all the best from the whole of the Nukeproof team with Baby Grattan.
High praise for the collection is that Sam Hill and the CRC Pro Mountain Bike Team have chosen to use Nukeproof Ridewear for the 2020 season. A huge endorsement for the Ridewear to be tested at the highest level and we can’t wait to see the team out there entertaining the world when the timing is right.
So, what’s new for 2020:
Nirvana range (Men’s & Women’s range):Jerseys out now, Shorts Delivery TBC Est May
For when only the best is good enough.
Where ultimate performance is key. The Nukeproof Nirvana range used premium branded fabrics, cut and finish for the ultimate performance and comfort. For 2020 the jersey features all-new sleeves allowing better ventilation, but still retaining the Cordura™ outer arm and elbow protection to keep this garment looking fresh. The main body of the jersey is made from a super lightweight fully sublimated 4-way stretch (89% Polyamide, 11% Elastane), with a breathable laser-cut mesh back to allow your body to breath and move unrestricted on the bike. All seams are welded to allow mobility and comfort against your skin so you can concentrate on the trail without any irritation.
We’ve fitted silicon gripper patches on the Nirvana jersey shoulders (see above image) to help lock hydration packs in place on even the roughest trail. For 2020 the Nirvana jersey sleeves have been reworked. They now include a lightweight mesh on the inside to increase stretch and improve ventilation. The outer arms retain a durable tear-resistant fabric to reduce snagging from gorse and bushes, while the addition of anti-abrasive Cordura® arm patches to offer added protection in the event of an impact or heavy debris. All these features result in the ultimate trail-enduro jersey, blending lightweight performance with tough and durable features.
The Nirvana Shorts are constructed using a tough but lightweight 4-way stretch fabric. Designed to offer incredible freedom of movement while at the same time resisting scrapes from trailside debris. For ultimate durability all shorts are triple stitching on the inner leg seams, adding long-lasting strength and toughness. Seams that come in contact with the rider’s skin (Hem and waistband) are bonded for incredible comfort.
Double secure wait poppers, plus inner waist adjusters allow riders to dial in the perfect fit and perfectly complement by silicon grippers on the inner waist to lock the short in position. Two bonded zipper pockets plus an inner pocket with detachable goggle bag provides easily accessible storage space for essential kit. Tough, light, durable, comfortable – the ultimate trail shorts.
Available in:
- Jersey Long Sleeve (Men’s & Women’s) Black camo, Yellow/ Purple. SRP: £65
- Shorts (Men’s & Women’s) Black, Purple SRP: £80
- Carry Over: Nirvana Lightweight Jacket Black & Purple
Nukeproof Blackline (Men’s & Women’s):In stores now
Trail wear for those wanting a casual style but with performance, cut, fabric and finish.
Designed as a performance trail wear. Blending performance fabrics to be lightweight, breathable with stretch. With jerseys constructed using 100% recycled S-café Polyester Fabric. The fabric is infused with a bi-product of coffee production to add natural antimicrobial, wicking (200% faster than a cotton tee) and odour resistance. We’ve practicality to the performance with a side zipped pocket, ideal for small valuables, and with an audio port for headphones, you can stow an MP3 player and enjoy some tunes.
The women’s collection gets a new colourway for 2020:
Blackline- Ltd Edition:
As part of the Blackline collection, we’re launching a Ltd Edition colourway of the “Angry Banana”. Available in men’s & women’s cut, jerseys, storage bib liner (new and improved for 2020) and gloves. Much more to come on this.. (why banana’s? Just because we could!). Images/ Video to come when we can…
Available in:
Long Sleeve Jersey: Black-Grey, Olive- Grey, Green- Grey SRP: £45 (Angry Banana Ltd Edition Print SRP: £50)
Short-Sleeve Jersey: Blue, Grey, Red SRP: £40 (Angry Banana Ltd Edition Print: SRP £45)
Shorts: Charcoal, red, Blue SRP: £60
The Blackline Storage bib’s get some subtle but major upgrades for 2020. Created with the finest Italian fabrics on the market, the Nukeproof Storage Bib Shorts are the kings of comfort when off the beaten path. Breathable mesh inserts in the legs keep the airflow moving when things begin to heat up, and the Elastic Interface MTB Performance Pad offers support for 7+ hours in the saddle, perfect for an Enduro World Series race or just heading out on an all-day adventure.
But that’s not all. The Storage Bib Shorts feature an elastic opening with silicone gripper, meaning that the shorts are quick and easy to get on and off, and they’re held perfectly in place as you ride. Multiple back pockets and side leg mesh pockets are great for holding all of your essentials and are within easy reach at all times too.
Coming soon:
Another new addition will be our all-new super lightweight Blackline Vapour glove collection. Using quality materials, engineering in maximum comfort and burly durability with easy connectivity, Nukeproof have designed their first-ever summer-specific glove to meet all the expectations of top riders.
The palm uses a perforated single-layer Clarino® leather palm is comfortable whilst reducing bulkiness to give a perfect feel on the bars. The backhand uses lightweight fabric is a soft stretch jersey with Nukeproof printed graphics. The silicone printed forefinger helps increase grip on the bars and brake, and the thumb is touchscreen compatible. There is also an added bonus of the suede thumb fabric which is perfect for wiping your lenses clean. (Images to come soon).
Gloves: Angry Banana, Grey-Black SRP: £20
Stash Bibs: Black, Angry Banana SRP: £60
Nukeproof Outland:In Stores Now.
Super casual inspired trail wear, but with high-performance fabrics.
Not every rider wants to look like they're off for a race, if you are into subtle technology then the Outland line up is for you. Designed to be at home on the bike, but comfortable fit in at your post-ride watering hole.
The Long and short sleeve jerseys are constructed with DriRelease® technology which keeps riders cool, dry, fresh and comfortable whilst retaining a casual touch and look. The comfort of DriRelease® fabrics used is not from chemical finishes, but instead built into each thread meaning the benefits are absolutely permanent and much eco-friendlier. It will not wash out over time. The brilliance of DriRelease® fabrics is the engineered combination of hydrophobic and hydrophilic fibres that allow them to engage with moisture naturally to dramatically improve how wetness is pulled from the skin and released into the air.
The Outland Shorts pack in features and they’re built tough – triple stitched hems provide extra strength in areas prone to wear and tear, while high-quality YKK popper buttons and YKK zips offer a bombproof feel. The inseams are long enough to work with knee pads and not give that “uncomfortable kneepad, short hem On the inner waistband are adjuster tabs to dial in that perfect fit. Around the waist, you’ll also enjoy the comfort of a mesh lining which also helps wick away sweat from this key area. Two front pockets one with a lanyard D-loop for attaching keys too and a zipped side leg pocket is ideal for stashing your phone and valuables.
Colours:
Shorts: Black or Blue SRP: £50
Long Sleeve Jersey: Black, Grey, Maroon or Blue SRP: £30
Short Sleeve Jersey: Green, Grey or Blue SRP: £27.50
