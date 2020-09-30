Photo Epic: Dirty Dancing - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Sep 30, 2020
by Andy Vathis  

Where the slop meets the pavement.
Race Report
Dirty Dancing
UCI MTB XC World Cup Nove Mesto na Morave Czech Republic Presented by Mercedes-Benz
Words & Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

Well, here we are. We're finally at the beginning of the short 2020 World Cup season and it started with a mess of a race. Rain and cold greeted the athletes into the venue making the track a slippery ordeal to manage. Tire choice and pressure was all the rage in the pit spaces. It was nearly there for mud spikes in the lower bit of the course.

The women's race began with a strong battle up front for the early leaders that eventually faded down the list one by one. It didn't help that there was a massive pileup mid way through the race that reshuffled quite a few riders. In the end, it became an endurance race as conditions worsened. Kate Courtney would finish just outside the top 5 and Elisabeth Brandau just in front of her. Sina Frei held strong for fourth while the Loana Lecomte tried to nudge her way to the front but finished in third. Evie Richards had a great first time on the elite playing field. She took on Pauline Ferrand Prevot all the way to a photo finish, winning by half a wheel.

It was then the men's turn for a try at the battered course. There were a few strong contenders up front from the beginning that buzzed around until the very end. As the laps wore on, Victor Koretzky was almost driving this boat. He played gatekeeper for a little while before a storming Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo climbed the ladder and took the win from under him. Filippo Colombo would take fourth behind Maxime Marotte. Maximilian Brandl had a good showing in fifth along with Alan Hatherly in sixth.

Trying to shift the worst of the slop before the racing action kicked off.
Trying to shift the worst of the slop before the racing action kicked off.

Evie Richards relaxed and ready for her first short track outing.
Evie Richards relaxed and ready for her first short track outing.

Not the start Jenny Rissveds was looking for in the tough conditions today.
Not the start Jenny Rissveds was looking for in the tough conditions today.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot dialed in. She would lead or at least challenge the front of the pack for most laps.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot dialed in. She would lead or at least challenge the front of the pack for most laps.

Jolanda Neff in her zone ready to kick off the season.
Jolanda Neff in her zone, ready to kick off the season.

Sina Frei rode strongly and was rewarded with 4th.
Sina Frei rode strongly and was rewarded with 4th.

Haley Smith keeping warm in Canadian fashion.
Haley Smith keeping warm in Canadian fashion.

Kate Courtney would come out swinging but miss the top five by that much.
Kate Courtney would come out swinging but miss the top five by that much.

Just like that the 2020 season is underway with the women s start.
The 2020 season is underway with the women's start.

Eva Lechner lead off the start but would later retire.
Eva Lechner lead off the start but would later retire.

The field heads through the lower end of the course which hadn t held up well to all the rain we d had.
The field heads through the lower end of the course which hadn't held up well to all the rain we'd had.

The women s lead pack stayed tight until the end.
The women's lead pack stayed tight until the end.

Annie Last kept a strong pace in the beggining before being overrun by the pack.
Annie Last kept a strong pace in the beggining before being overrun by the pack.

Eventual winner Evie Richard easing into things just off the front.
Eventual winner Evie Richard easing into things just off the front.

Anne Terpstra cranks onto the finish straight.
Anne Terpstra cranks onto the finish straight.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot lead early on.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot lead early on.

Evie Richards made her way through the crowds as the laps wore on.
Evie Richards made her way through the crowds as the laps wore on.

Elizabeth Brandau made a move in the final laps to place herself at the front. She d finish fifth.
Elizabeth Brandau made a move in the final laps to place herself at the front. She'd finish fifth.

Loana Lecomte looks to squeeze past Pauline Ferrand Prevot.
Loana Lecomte looks to squeeze past Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Elisabeth Brandau looks to be carrying on her form from last season.
Elisabeth Brandau looks to be carrying on her form from last season.

Mud-soaked the women charge into the start finish for another go.
Mud-soaked, the women charge into the start/finish for another go.

A big crash disrupted the field in the middle of the race.
A big crash disrupted the field in the middle of the race.

Who blinks first
Who blinks first?

A photo finish between Evie Richards and Pauline Ferrand Prevot.
A photo finish between Evie Richards and Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

One of those days.
One of those days.

First elite World Cup meant the first short track experience for Evie Richards she got acquainted quickly.
First elite World Cup meant the first short track experience for Evie Richards, she got acquainted quickly.

Reigning champ Kate Courtney all smiles after slotting into 6th place.
Reigning champ Kate Courtney all smiles after slotting into 6th place.

Just outside the top 10 for Jolanda Neff today.
Just outside the top 10 for Jolanda Neff today.

You can bet on Annika Langvad being a threat in the main race.
You can bet on Annika Langvad being a threat in the main race.

Loana Lecomte took a strong third place finish.
Loana Lecomte took a strong third place finish.

Jordan Sarrou feeling the pressure.
Jordan Sarrou feeling the pressure.

Vlad Dascalu is one of the few U23 s that have moved up after making their mark in younger years.
Vlad Dascalu is one of the few U23's that have moved up after making their mark in younger years.

Henry Avancini ready to do battle.
Henry Avancini ready to do battle.

Maxime Marotte would be the best of the Cannondale trio today.
Maxime Marotte would be the best of the Cannondale trio today.

Not the start of the season Ninio Schurter was looking for today but knowing him he ll have more in store for us later this week.
Not the start of the season Ninio Schurter was looking for today but knowing him, he'll have more in store for us later this week.

A blistering men s start in the last bit of light.
A blistering men's start in the last bit of light.

The fast starters would not fair well today.
The fast starters would not fair well today.

Bartlomiej Wawak set the pace early.
Bartlomiej Wawak set the pace early.

Wawak and Victor Koretzky drag racing through the worst of the slop.
Wawak and Victor Koretzky drag racing through the worst of the slop.

Not where we expect to see Nino Schurter but only a fool would write him off for the main event.
Not where we expect to see Nino Schurter but only a fool would write him off for the main event.

Anton Cooper and Filippo Colombo go bar to bar.
Anton Cooper and Filippo Colombo go bar to bar.

This part of the course was the deal breaker for most.
This part of the course was the deal breaker for most.

Emerging onto the finish straight.
Emerging onto the finish straight.

Mathias Flueckiger with Anton Cooper in tow.
Mathias Flueckiger with Anton Cooper in tow.

A strong short track performance from Alan Hatherly today.
A strong short track performance from Alan Hatherly today.

Seemingly out of nowhere Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo placed himself up front.
Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo placed himself up front fending off attacks from Koretzky and the rest.

What a day for Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo.
What a day for Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo.

He won t forget that in a hurry
He won't forget that in a hurry!

It's everywhere.

Anton Cooper gathers his thoughts after an intense short track here in Nove Mesto.
Anton Cooper gathers his thoughts after an intense short track here in Nove Mesto.

Your top 3 men Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo Victor Koretzky and Maxime Marotte.
Your top 3 men Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo, Victor Koretzky and Maxime Marotte.

Job well done.
Job well done.


Regions in Article
Nove Mesto

Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Nove Mesto World Cup Xc 2020 XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
71164 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
65180 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
63686 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
52778 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
49493 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
44902 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
36463 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
35643 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 How some of the riders survive without glasses is beyond my imagination....
  • 1 0
 Poah. Tough one! Thanks for the great shots!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010310
Mobile Version of Website