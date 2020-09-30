Photo Epic: Dirty Dancing - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Well, here we are. We're finally at the beginning of the short 2020 World Cup season and it started with a mess of a race. Rain and cold greeted the athletes into the venue making the track a slippery ordeal to manage. Tire choice and pressure was all the rage in the pit spaces. It was nearly there for mud spikes in the lower bit of the course.
The women's race began with a strong battle up front for the early leaders that eventually faded down the list one by one. It didn't help that there was a massive pileup mid way through the race that reshuffled quite a few riders. In the end, it became an endurance race as conditions worsened. Kate Courtney would finish just outside the top 5 and Elisabeth Brandau just in front of her. Sina Frei held strong for fourth while the Loana Lecomte tried to nudge her way to the front but finished in third. Evie Richards had a great first time on the elite playing field. She took on Pauline Ferrand Prevot all the way to a photo finish, winning by half a wheel.
It was then the men's turn for a try at the battered course. There were a few strong contenders up front from the beginning that buzzed around until the very end. As the laps wore on, Victor Koretzky was almost driving this boat. He played gatekeeper for a little while before a storming Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo climbed the ladder and took the win from under him. Filippo Colombo would take fourth behind Maxime Marotte. Maximilian Brandl had a good showing in fifth along with Alan Hatherly in sixth.
