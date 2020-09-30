Photo Epic: Dirty Dancing - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Trying to shift the worst of the slop before the racing action kicked off.

Evie Richards relaxed and ready for her first short track outing.

Not the start Jenny Rissveds was looking for in the tough conditions today.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot dialed in. She would lead or at least challenge the front of the pack for most laps.

Jolanda Neff in her zone, ready to kick off the season.

Sina Frei rode strongly and was rewarded with 4th.

Haley Smith keeping warm in Canadian fashion.

Kate Courtney would come out swinging but miss the top five by that much.

The 2020 season is underway with the women's start.

Eva Lechner lead off the start but would later retire.

The field heads through the lower end of the course which hadn't held up well to all the rain we'd had.

The women's lead pack stayed tight until the end.

Annie Last kept a strong pace in the beggining before being overrun by the pack.

Eventual winner Evie Richard easing into things just off the front.

Anne Terpstra cranks onto the finish straight.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot lead early on.

Evie Richards made her way through the crowds as the laps wore on.

Elizabeth Brandau made a move in the final laps to place herself at the front. She'd finish fifth.

Loana Lecomte looks to squeeze past Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Elisabeth Brandau looks to be carrying on her form from last season.

Mud-soaked, the women charge into the start/finish for another go.

A big crash disrupted the field in the middle of the race.

Who blinks first?

A photo finish between Evie Richards and Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

One of those days.

First elite World Cup meant the first short track experience for Evie Richards, she got acquainted quickly.

Reigning champ Kate Courtney all smiles after slotting into 6th place.

Just outside the top 10 for Jolanda Neff today.

You can bet on Annika Langvad being a threat in the main race.

Loana Lecomte took a strong third place finish.

Jordan Sarrou feeling the pressure.

Vlad Dascalu is one of the few U23's that have moved up after making their mark in younger years.

Henry Avancini ready to do battle.

Maxime Marotte would be the best of the Cannondale trio today.

Not the start of the season Ninio Schurter was looking for today but knowing him, he'll have more in store for us later this week.

A blistering men's start in the last bit of light.

The fast starters would not fair well today.

Bartlomiej Wawak set the pace early.

Wawak and Victor Koretzky drag racing through the worst of the slop.

Not where we expect to see Nino Schurter but only a fool would write him off for the main event.

Anton Cooper and Filippo Colombo go bar to bar.

This part of the course was the deal breaker for most.

Emerging onto the finish straight.

Mathias Flueckiger with Anton Cooper in tow.

A strong short track performance from Alan Hatherly today.

Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo placed himself up front fending off attacks from Koretzky and the rest.

What a day for Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo.

He won't forget that in a hurry!

Anton Cooper gathers his thoughts after an intense short track here in Nove Mesto.

Your top 3 men Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo, Victor Koretzky and Maxime Marotte.

Job well done.

Well, here we are. We're finally at the beginning of the short 2020 World Cup season and it started with a mess of a race. Rain and cold greeted the athletes into the venue making the track a slippery ordeal to manage. Tire choice and pressure was all the rage in the pit spaces. It was nearly there for mud spikes in the lower bit of the course.The women's race began with a strong battle up front for the early leaders that eventually faded down the list one by one. It didn't help that there was a massive pileup mid way through the race that reshuffled quite a few riders. In the end, it became an endurance race as conditions worsened. Kate Courtney would finish just outside the top 5 and Elisabeth Brandau just in front of her. Sina Frei held strong for fourth while the Loana Lecomte tried to nudge her way to the front but finished in third. Evie Richards had a great first time on the elite playing field. She took on Pauline Ferrand Prevot all the way to a photo finish, winning by half a wheel.It was then the men's turn for a try at the battered course. There were a few strong contenders up front from the beginning that buzzed around until the very end. As the laps wore on, Victor Koretzky was almost driving this boat. He played gatekeeper for a little while before a storming Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo climbed the ladder and took the win from under him. Filippo Colombo would take fourth behind Maxime Marotte. Maximilian Brandl had a good showing in fifth along with Alan Hatherly in sixth.