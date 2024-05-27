Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Cairns 2024

As the saying goes, we can't always have nice things. That's been especially relevant here in Cairns this week. To expect a dry downhill here in the tropics for a third year in a row was most definitely asking too much.
Instead, riders got to experience the 'beauty' of the rainforest this week, witnessing first-hand the struggle riders faced back in 2014 when we learnt a new meaning for the term "Mud Race".
The track here buried deep beneath the canopy doesn't like the rain, and they've had a sh*tload of it in the last few months. Off the back of a wet Masters World Champs last week, the course was pre-conditioned, with Cairns' infamous red dirt pre-lined across the labyrinth of roots and rocks, waiting to greet riders.
Given the timing of this year's event within the larger racing calendar, there were many question marks as to who was going to be in attendance, and how the roster may play in some rider's favour.
In the women's field, the current Australian National Champ, Ellie Smith, was one of the favourites leading in, but wasn't going to have it too easy with the likes of Bellah Birchall and Elleni Turkovic pushing hard from the junior ranks. The surprise no one saw coming though was Tracey Hannah's return to racing, on her home track, less than 12 months after giving birth.
In the men's field, there's no shortage of fast Aussies as we know - It was just a matter of whom would venture north - or back south in the case of Mick Hannah, Ryan Gilchrist and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Connor Fearon opted to skip the second World Cup in favour of chasing a strong result here, and the local lad, Joel Sutherland was hungrier than ever to put himself on the box after settling for 4th last year.