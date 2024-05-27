Photo Epic: Downhill - Crankworx Cairns 2024

Early mornings in the rainforest have their perks.

A big crash in the rock garden in seeding just about ended Ellie Smith's week early.

Pockets of light before the rain came.

Gilchrist, straight off the plane and into a big week of racing.

Joel Sutherland could ride this track with his eyes closed he's done that many laps of it.

We've all been spinning out a bit this week with such a packed schedule.

All downhill from here.

After struggling to push in seeding, Seth Stylie opted to sit the race out and focus his effort on his other events.

A close inspection of the tree bark.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene making short work of the slick rocks.

Martha Gill looked to be struggling in the slick conditions this week, but put together a clean, safe run when it mattered.

Bellah Birchall was hungry to back up her Rotorua performance here in Cairns.

Tracey Hannah through the infamous Alien Tree.

The start of the section they call "Vines"

Jackson Frew's no stranger to a podium here in the jungle, and wasn't going to let a farm accident a few short weeks back prevent him collecting another medal.

Tuhoto flew straight from Poland and was on course only a few hours later, jet-lagged and all.

The spots the TV cameras don't show.

The infamous Cairns rock garden.

Inflight entertainment from ChazMak.

Bas van Steenbergen making the trail bike work.

Bailey Morrison

Timmy Eaton doing his daily stretches.

Sam Toohey knew what was required.

Ellie Smith about to become very sore.

George Chapman letting that Zerode eat.

Whilst rather innocent, the roots came alive with a bit of moisture creating havoc.

A highway through the jungle.

Duke Millington wins the race run whip off.

Hudson Rose has some laundry to do. God speed.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene coming in hot,

Ellie Smith emerging from the darkness on her way to a redeeming second place.

Connor Fearon was saying his flat pedals came into their own here.

Conditions were prime come race day...

What could have been for Sik Mik. He was the fastest all week through seeding and the Oceania's run, but crashed on a rock he said he's never once crashed on after all these years riding this track.

Jackson Frew made short work of the tough conditions here.

Oh, a penny!

The young Aussie, Elleni Turkovic took the win in the U19 field here, and put down a time good enough for 4th in the elite ranks.

Tracey Hannah didn't flinch as the rain kept falling, she's played this game here once or twice...

Bellah Birchall playing rough.

A flat tyre couldn't slow Jake Newell down too much, taking 8th only .024 behind Ryan Gilchrist.

Mick Hannah was one of few riders getting through this A-Line clean in practice, but was the spot where it all came undone for him in his finals.

Charlie Makea's signature loose style suited the loose and unpredictable track here, keeping it upright for 6th.

Jackson Frew was the first rider to knock Tuhoto from his long stay in the heatseat.

Joel Sutherland pushing hard out of the long pedally woods.

Connor's come close to the win here in Cairns before, and today managed to best the locals.

Your Elite Podium from the Crankworx Cairns Downhill.

A sight we've missed - Tracey Hannah back behind a champagne bottle.

As the saying goes, we can't always have nice things. That's been especially relevant here in Cairns this week. To expect a dry downhill here in the tropics for a third year in a row was most definitely asking too much.Instead, riders got to experience the 'beauty' of the rainforest this week, witnessing first-hand the struggle riders faced back in 2014 when we learnt a new meaning for the term "Mud Race".The track here buried deep beneath the canopy doesn't like the rain, and they've had a sh*tload of it in the last few months. Off the back of a wet Masters World Champs last week, the course was pre-conditioned, with Cairns' infamous red dirt pre-lined across the labyrinth of roots and rocks, waiting to greet riders.Given the timing of this year's event within the larger racing calendar, there were many question marks as to who was going to be in attendance, and how the roster may play in some rider's favour.In the women's field, the current Australian National Champ, Ellie Smith, was one of the favourites leading in, but wasn't going to have it too easy with the likes of Bellah Birchall and Elleni Turkovic pushing hard from the junior ranks. The surprise no one saw coming though was Tracey Hannah's return to racing, on her home track, less than 12 months after giving birth.In the men's field, there's no shortage of fast Aussies as we know - It was just a matter of whom would venture north - or back south in the case of Mick Hannah, Ryan Gilchrist and Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Connor Fearon opted to skip the second World Cup in favour of chasing a strong result here, and the local lad, Joel Sutherland was hungrier than ever to put himself on the box after settling for 4th last year.