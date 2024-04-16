Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Araxá World Cup 2024

We're headed to another completely new venue for World Cup XC racing for the second weekend in a row. This venue is located roughly seven hours north of Mairiporã, where the season kicked off last weekend. Araxá is known for its mountains, waterfalls and luxurious spa, and while it may not have hosted a World Cup before, it has hosted numerous international mountain bike races over the years.
This second race is another important one for athletes in the race to qualify for one of the 68 spots up for grabs to mountain bikers in Paris at the end of July as the qualification period ends May 26, 2024. You can read more about the qualification process here
and learn more about how things are shaping up after the first round in our Things We Learned from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
article.
We will see the Elite XCC take place on Saturday again at this round, as we will at all rounds that do not also host downhill. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the second round of the 2024 XC World Cup.
The track
There's limited information on the race course in Araxá since there's never been a World Cup race there, but both the XCO and UCI XCC course are "cut directly through a forest, combining flat, high-speed sections with fast, gravity-fuelled descents" according to the organizers. The red clay is fast-rolling when dry but turns into a slippery mud bath when wet. We'll share a course preview video as soon as we get our hands on one.
The XCC course is 1.64km long with 52m of elevation while the XCO course is 3.76km long with 163m of elevation. The XCO start loop is slightly longer at 3.82km long.
Last round recap
The racing in Mairiporã was all we could have hoped for after a long off-season, with tight racing on a fast track. Riley Amos and Kira Böhm kicked things off with wins in both the Short Track and Olympic distance in the U23 categories before the Elite racing got going.
Evie Richards and Sam Gaze proved fastest in the Short Track event on Saturday. Richards had a powerful last-lap attack that saw her take a 7-second winning margin, while Gaze out sprinted Luca Schwarzbauer at the line. Neither Richards or Gaze had the legs for a podium come Sunday in the longer distance event however with Jenny Rissveds taking her first World Cup XCO win since 2019 and Christopher Blevins winning his second ever World Cup XCO and first outside of the United States.
Jenny Rissveds rode a clever race and dominated on the second half of the final lap to cross the line a remarkable 27 seconds up ahead of Savilia Blunk and Haley Batten. Batten and Blunk battled for second place, with Batten crashing on one of the final corners and winding up with the bronze medal. A remarkable ride for Italy's Chiara Teocchi saw her take her first World Cup podium in fourth place ahead of reigning Olympic champion Jolanda Neff. It was a great day for USA racers with four riders inside the top ten.
Following the incredible racing from the women's field, the elite men took to the course in a tight and tactical race that saw over a dozen riders still together coming into the last lap. After several attacks failed to reward riders with any lead, it was Blevins' big effort up one of the steepest climbs on the course that was the move that stuck, allowing him to race solo to the finish line and win by two seconds ahead of Victor Koretzky, Filippo Colombo, Jordan Sarrou and Martin Vidaurre Kossmann.
Elite Women
1st. Jenny Rissveds: 1:17:18
2nd. Savilia Blunk: 1:17:45 // (+27 )
3rd. Haley Batten: 1:18:03 // (+45 )
4th. Chiara Teocchi: 1:18:16 // (+58 )
5th. Jolanda Neff: 1:18:27 // (+1:09 )
Elite Men
1st. Christopher Blevins: 1:30:00
2nd. Victor Koretzky: 1:30:02 // (+2 )
3rd. Filippo Colombo: 1:30:03 // (+3 )
4th. Jordan Sarrou: 1:30:05 // (+5 )
5th. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:30:05 // (+5 )
U23 Women
1st. Kira Böhm: 1:06:46
2nd. Ginia Caluori: 1:06:57 // (+11 )
3rd. Emilly Johnston: 1:07:31 // (+45 )
4th. Madigan Munro: 1:08:16 // (+1:30 )
5th. Valentina Corvi: 1:08:33 // (+1:47 )
U23 Men
1st. Riley Amos: 1:06:31
2nd. Bjorn Riley: 1:06:40 // (+9 )
3rd. Finn Treudler: 1:06:51 // (+20 )
4th. Luca Martin: 1:07:09 // (+38 )
5th. Luke Moir: 1:07:58 // (+1:27 )
2024 Overall Standings
WOMEN
1st. Jenny Rissved - 290
2nd. Savilia Blunk - 232
3rd. Haley Batten - 196
4th. Alessandra Keller - 180
5th. Evie Richards - 180
MEN
1st. Christopher Blevins - 256
2nd. Victor Koretzky - 240
3rd. Samuel Gaze - 200
4th. Filippo Colombo - 191
5th. Martin Vidaurre Kossman - 190
Weather forecast
It looks like we are in for another hot weekend of racing in Araxá with a moderate chance of rain and thunderstorms, but weather clearing up in time for Sunday's Elite XCO.
Thursday, April 18
- TrainingCloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon // 25° // 79% chance of rain and a 47% chance of a thunderstormFriday, April 19
- U23 Men and U23 Women Short TrackMostly cloudy with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon // 27° // 40% chance of rain and a 24% chance of a thunderstormSaturday, April 20
- Elite Men and Elite Women XCC / U23 Men XCOA couple of morning showers; otherwise, partly sunny // 27° // 60% chance of rain and a 17% chance of a thunderstormSunday, April 21
- Elite Men, Elite Women and Women U23 XCOMostly sunny // 29° // 1% chance of rain
Weather forecast as of April 16. Live updates from Accuweather
.
ScheduleAll times Brazil Standard Time (GMT-3)Thursday, April 18
• 11:00 - 17:00 // Training XCOFriday, April 19
• 09:00 - 12:00 // Training XCO
• 12:00 - 13:45 // Training XCC
• 14:00 - 14:35 // UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Women U23 XCC
• 14:35 - 15:05 // UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Men U23 XCCSaturday, April 20
• 08:30 - 14:15 // Training XCO
• 10:45 - 11:45 // Training XCC
• 12:00 - 12:35 // UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Women Elite XCC
• 12:35 - 13:05 // UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup - Men Elite XCC
• 15:00 - // UCI Cross-country Olympic - Men U23 XCOSunday, April 21
• 08:30 - 09:30 // Training XCO
• 10:30 - // UCI Cross-country Olympic - Women U23 XCO
• 13:15 - // UCI Cross-country Olympic - Women Elite XCO
• 15:30 - // UCI Cross-country Olympic - Men Elite XCONote: All times are subject to change by the UCI or event organizer.
How to watch
Pinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Araxá this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news, and tech.
For details on how to watch the 2024 World Cup Elite broadcasts in your country, take a look at our How to Watch the 2024 World Cup
guide. U23 racing can be viewed on the Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube page here
.Elite live broadcast times:
• Women and Men Elite XCC // Saturday April 20 - 12:00pm BST / 8am PST / 11am EST / 5pm CEST
• Women Elite XCO // Sunday April 21 - 13:15pm BST / 9:15am PST / 12:15am EST / 6:15pm CEST
• Men Elite XCO // Sunday April 21 - 15:30pm BST / 11:30am PST / 2:30pm EST / 8:30pm CEST