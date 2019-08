Pinkbike Primer: Everything you Need to Know Before the Val di Sole XC World Cup

The track

Previous winners

2010:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Maja Wloszczowska



2013:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Tanja Zakelj



2015:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Annika Langvad



2017:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Jolanda Neff





2018:

Elite Men: Nino Schurter

Elite Women: Maja Wloszczowska



Last round recap

Overall Standings

MEN

1. Nino Schurter - 1160

2. Henrique Avancini - 915

3. Mathieu Van Der Poel - 899

4. Mathias Flueckiger - 883

5. Jordan Sarrou - 698

6. Gerhard Kerschbaumer - 673

7. Maxime Marotte - 650

8. Ondrej Cink - 555

9. Titouan Carod - 485

10. Peter Disera - 471

WOMEN

1. Kate Courtney - 1265

2. Jolanda Neff - 1090

3. Anne Terpstra - 815

4. Elisabeth Brandau - 625

5. Sina Frei - 615

6. Anne Tauber - 610

7. Pauline Ferrand Prevot - 610

8. Rebecca McConnell - 602

9. Yana Belomoina - 594

10. Haley Smith - 553



Weather forecast

Friday, Aug 2 - Short Track

Periods of rain and a thunderstorm // 25°C // 66% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Saturday, Aug 3 - Practice

Mostly sunny, a shower or thunderstorm around // 28°C // 43% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Sunday, Aug 4 - Under 23 Men, Under 23 Women, Elite Men, Elite Women

Periods of clouds and sunshine, a shower or thunderstorm around // 28°C // 57% precipitation // wind 6km/h



Weather forecast as of Wednesday, July 31. Live updates from

Schedule

How to watch

Pinkbike Predictions

ELITE MEN

1 // Nino SCHURTER

2 // Mathieu VAN DER POEL

3 // Mathias FLUECKIGER

ELITE WOMEN

1 // Kate COURTNEY

2 // Jolanda NEFF

3 // Yana BELOMOINA



Fantasy League

The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

Four down, three to go. We're now over halfway through the 2019 XCO World Cup series and things are hotting up nicely. Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney both have sizable leads in their respective overall series but anything can still happen between now and the end of the season in Snowshoe.Val di Sole plays host to the fifth round of the series and while it used to be a grass straight snore-fest, changes in recent years have brought it up to par with the more progressive tracks on the circuit. Here's everything you need to know before racing gets underway in the Dolomites:The course in Val di Sole has had its fair share of criticism in the past few years ( including from us ) but the builders made some sweeping last year to bring in more natural sections and shorter, punchier climbs. Hopefully, we'll be seeing more of the same this year for a course that's on par with the progressive tracks we've seen around the world in recent years.While the downhill World Cup has been coming here since the 2008 World Champs, XC took a little bit longer to catch on and only started being raced here in 2010. In the men's races, Nino Schurter has never been beaten while it's a bit more open for the women with only Maja Wloszczowska ever taking more than one win.The forecast for this weekend is mixed and it's looking quite likely that we might see some wet conditions on the track.• 12:00-14:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite• 14:00-16:00 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite• 09:30-11:00 // Official XCO Training - Women Under 23 and Elite• 11:00-12:30 // Official XCO Training - Men Under 23 and Elite• 12:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders• 15:45-16:30 // Official XCC Training - Women• 16:30-17:15 // Official XCC Training - Men• 17:30 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Women• 18:15 // World Cup Cross-country Short Track - Men• 09:30-11:30 // Official XCO Training - Women• 11:00-13:30 // Official XCO Training - Men• 13:30-14:30 // Official XCO Training - All riders• 08:30 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Women Under 23• 10:15 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Men Under 23• 12:20 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Women Elite - Followed by Awards• 15:05 // World Cup Cross-country Olympic - Men Elite - Followed by AwardsPinkbike will be providing you with the best daily coverage from our team of photographers in Val di Sole this week. Tune in to Pinkbike to catch photo epics, results, news and tech.All the elite races can be streamed live on redbull.tv Schedule:- Val Di Sole XCC Women and Men: Friday, Aug 2 - 5:20pm (7:20am PDT, 10:20am EDT, 4:20pm GMT, 02:20am NZST)- Val Di Sole XCO Women: Sunday, Aug 4 - 11:00am (2:00am PDT, 5:00am EDT, 10:00am GMT, 9:00pm NZST)- Val Di Sole XCO Men: Sunday, Aug 4 - 1:30pm (4:30am PDT, 7:30am EDT, 12:30pm GMT, 11:30pm NZST)Don't forget to complete your XC Fantasy team before racing kicks off. If you don't know who to pick, our mid-season analysis for some idea as to who's going fast.