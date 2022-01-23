Podcast Round Up: 2021 Season Reviews, New Teams, Filming Big Gaps & More

Here are some of the best podcasts that have been filling our earbuds this month.Catching up with Anna Newkirk on her 2021 season and what lies ahead. And cats.
We sat down with Anna Newkirk
to catch-up at the end of an eventful 2021. After finishing school late in the spring, Anna completed a busy racing calendar
and we cover some of the highs
, lows
and key takeaways of her first season as an almost full-time athlete. It was also interesting to hear her perspective on some of the peculiarities of the 2021 season, such as the double header format in World Cup downhills
as well as the Enduro World Series
. We have received quite a few questions ahead of our sit-down through our socials and we sprinkled those into our conversation wherever they fit in. Of course, we did take the time to go through some of the more light-hearted inputs we received as well as the great story of the most recent addition to the Newkirk household, Anna’s cat Mačka.
Have a listen to the episode below or find it on Spotify
, Apple Podcasts
or any of the other platforms where you find great podcasts! For more info on the podcast, check out the Skids & Giggles website
.
Wyn Masters Talks About What It Took to Make It on the World Stage
Words: Chris Hall / Photo: Sven Martin
In this episode of the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by the one and only Wyn Masters. We chat about Wyn’s path to world cup racing, which is an amazing journey which involved working in mines, building trails for billionaires and doing whatever it took to follow his dreams of racing on the world stage. Find out about some of Wyn’s career highlights like his EWS win, and some of the lowlights, like racing with a bent arm! We also chat about the awesome WynTV, the battle of the brothers, privateer awards and much much more. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Wyn Masters.
Williams Racing Products Explains the Centre Hub
This episode is dedicated to Mics new product, the Centre Hub. My Mind was completely melted after this one as he went deep on how the product works. We covered everything from the Sprag Clutch to why shifting without pedalling. I hope you enjoy it and get thinking about the questions for the next episode.
Brett Tippie Podcast: Jackson Goldstone - Junior DH World Champ and New Red Bull Athlete
.
Jackson Goldstone is the freshly minted Junior DH World Champion and he's also just joined the team at Red Bull! He talks about growing up in Squamish, who his biggest influences are AND we discuss his excellent racing season that finished with him standing on the top step! Oh and jokes! We can't forget about the jokes.
LISTENTHE BRETT TIPPIE PODCAST // EPISODE 31 - Jackson Goldstone
December 14th, 2021
Tippie Talks to Jackson About His Winning Season
Benoît Coulanges & Emilie Siegenthaler Chat About Their 2022 and 21 Seasons
In the last 2 seasons Benoît Coulanges has jumped from the world’s top 30 into the top 10 & is now a podium threat at every race. Along the way he’s pocketed a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships & the 2020 & 2021 French national titles. In this episode, his first ever podcast, George Thompson & Jack Reading find out just how he did it. Also joining them is one of the most loved riders on the World Cup circuit, Emilie Siegenthaler. Emilie announced her retirement from World Cup racing at the end of the 2021 season with 6 x Swiss national titles & 16 World Cup podiums to her name.Listen here
Trail EAffect Episode 52 with Chris Currie of Stan's NoTubes
Chris Currie is our guest for episode 52. I originally reached out to Chris to learn about the newly created Stan’s NoTubes Connection program which transformed into a whole lot more as Chris is a pioneer within the industry of mountain biking. There’s a ton of knowledge packed into this hour with Chris. As you’ll find out here, Stan’s NoTubes is really stepping up to get their customers connected at the Grassroots level with the organizations that help keep trails going in their local communities. So, kick back and enjoy this episode with Chris Currie and Stan’s NoTubes
Stan's NoTubes Connection - Suggest a Connection
Trail EAffect is hosted through the Mountain Bike Radio Network via The Outdoor Route
This podcast can be found by searching "Mountain Bike Radio" on your favorite podcast player/app such as Apple Podcast, Spotify, ect...
Clay Porter Talks About Filming Sam Hill's Insane Natural Gap at Sun Peaks in 2007
Clay Porter explains the gnarliest thing he saw Sam Hill do on a DH bike.
Also available on Apple Podcasts
/ Spotify
Harriet Burbridge on Manifesting Your Own Results, Crankworx &Women's MTB
Harriet Burbridge-Smith (A.K.A. Haz Nation) has had a huge 2021 season. Red Bull Formation, multiple Crankworx wins and becoming a Red Bull athlete to name a couple of accomplishments. It was amazing to sit with her and chat about the year, her mental strength changes and how she managed to have such a big year.
Greg Minnaar Chats About The Syndicate's New Riders & Changes for 2022
Following the exciting announcement of the “new” Santa Cruz Syndicate factory Downhill Mountain Bike team, we catch up with Greg Minnaar to get some insight into the new additions and changes.
This year sees the addition of Jackson Goldstone (Junior), Laurie Greenland (Elite Men) and Nina Hoffmann (Elite Women) to the team, joining the current World Champion Greg Minnaar, and team coach Steve Peat. A solid crew indeed! Another big change to the team is that all riders will be riding for Fox Racing.
A new look, a new team – definitely an exciting year ahead for the Syndicate.
Trail EAffect Episode 54 with Neko Mulally and Ride Kanuga Bike Park
Episode 54 features Neko Mulally and Ride Kanuga Bike Park
One of the most notable moves within World Cup Downhill Racing for 2022 is the move of Neko Mulally from a factory race team to forming his own program, which includes designing his own race bikes and having them built by Frank the Welder. The title sponsor for Neko’s program is Ride Kanuga Bike Park, which Neko has been heavily involved with since the inception of Ride Kanuga. We go deep on Bike Parks with Neko during this episode from the details surrounding Ride Kanuga, Neko’s involvement with getting Windrock started, to bike parks in general.
Trail EAffect is hosted through the Mountain Bike Radio Network via The Outdoor Route
This podcast can be found by searching "Mountain Bike Radio" on your favorite podcast player/app such as Apple Podcast, Spotify, ect...
Amaury Pierron on His Career Thus Far, Injuries, & Winning the Overall at MSA - 'I Don't Even Know How I Did It'
In 2018, Amaury Pierron won 3 World Cups in a row & clinched the 2018 World Cup Overall title. In 2019 he won another 3 but dramatically lost out on the overall on the final run of the final race of the season. In the last 2 years he’s sustained some big injuries but battled his way back on to the podium at the final World Cup of the 2021 season. He doesn’t do many interviews, so this is a very special episode with the man who, when he’s on, is the fastest Downhill rider on the planet…
https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers/amaury-pierron
The Making Up The Numbers Podcast is available on Spotify
or any podcast app, or visit https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers
Mathieu Dupelle: Talks About Moving to Forbidden, Contract Deals & Forming the Team
Stoked to have Dupelle on again!! This time we sit down and talk about the big moves happening for his team in 2022. We chat about why they moved to Forbidden, Kona leaving the downhill market, and how they managed to create a team in 2022. I hope you enjoy it.
0 Comments
Post a Comment