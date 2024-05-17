Race Analysis from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

The second round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup has wrapped up after riders faced a fresh challenge in Poland. The racing provided interesting results and tight overall race finishes, so let's get into the stats.
Course DetailsStage 1Kamieniolom:
2km / 275m descent - Stage 1Stage 2Dziabar:
3.7km / 524m descent - Stage 2Stage 3Debowiec:
2.5km / 336m descent - Stage 3Stage 4Cygan:
2.5km / 305m descent - Stage 4 Stage 5DH+:
1.8km / 283m descent - Stage 5
Race Results
Elite Women
1st.
Isabeau Courdurier: 27:23.4652nd.
Hattie Harnden: 27:23.701 / +0.2363rd.
Chloe Taylor: 27:37.527 / +14.0624th.
Estelle Charles: 27:41.365 / +17.9005th.
Ella Conolly: 27:45.812 / +22.347
Elite Men
1st.
Charlie Murray: 23:42.0342nd.
Slawomir Lukasik: 23:42.129 / +0.0953rd.
Richie Rude: 23:44.832 / +2.7984th.
Jack Moir: 23:51.459 / +9.4255th.
Jesse Melamed: 24:03.739 / +21.705
Full results, here
.
Stage by Stage ResultsOverall Stage PositionsStage 1:
Stage 2:
Elite Women:
1st. Ella Conolly: 4:42.288
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:45.158 / +2.870
3rd. Hattie Harnden: 4:46.710 / +4.422
4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:47.763 / +5.475
5th. Morgane Charre: 4:48.586 / +6.298
Elite Men:
1st. Richie Rude: 4:06.358
2nd. Jack Moir: 4:06.492 / +0.134
3rd. Jesse Melamed: 4:07.027 / +0.669
4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:07.254 / +0.896
5th. Charlie Murray: 4:08.147 / +1.789
Stage 3:
Elite Women:
1st. Chloe Taylor: 12:34.473
2nd. Estelle Charles: 12:43.706 / +9.233
3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 12:48.442 / +13.969
4th. Ella Conolly: 12:48.975 / +14.502
5th. Hattie Harnden: 12:51.535 / +17.062
Elite Men:
1st. Charlie Murray: 11:03.499
2nd. Richie Rude: 11:03.905 / +0.406
3rd. Jack Moir: 11:05.881 / +2.382
4th. Jesse Melamed: 11:09.012 / +5.513
5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 11:09.721 / +6.222
Stage 4:
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 18:30.749
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 18:30.785 / +0.036
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 18:30.843 / +0.094
4th. Estelle Charles: 18:40.277 / +9.528
5th. Ella Conolly: 18:47.541 / +16.792
Elite Men:
1st. Charlie Murray: 15:55.526
2nd. Richie Rude: 15:57.470 / +1.944
3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 16:00.488 / +4.962
4th. Jack Moir: 16:01.032 / +5.506
5th. Jesse Melamed: 16:15.247 / +19.721
Stage 5:
Elite Women:
1st. Hattie Harnden: 5:12.619
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:14.906 / +2.287
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 5:16.221 / +3.602
4th. Estelle Charles: 5:17.697 / +5.078
5th. Ella Conolly: 5:18.182 / +5.563
Elite Men:
1st. Charlie Murray: 20:31.026
2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 20:33.808 / +2.782
3rd. Richie Rude: 20:34.949 / +3.923
4th. Jack Moir: 20:35.015 / +3.989
5th. Jesse Melamed: 20:53.050 / +22.024
Stage RankingsStage 1:
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 27:23.465
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 27:23.701 / +0.236
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 27:37.527 / +14.062
4th. Estelle Charles: 27:41.365 / +17.900
5th. Ella Conolly: 27:45.812 / +22.347
Elite Men:
1st. Charlie Murray: 23:42.034
2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 23:42.129 / +0.095
3rd. Richie Rude: 23:44.832 / +2.798
4th. Jack Moir: 23:51.459 / +9.425
5th. Jesse Melamed: 24:03.739 / +21.705
Stage 2:
Elite Women:
1st. Ella Conolly: 4:42.288
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:45.158 / +2.870
3rd. Hattie Harnden: 4:46.710 / +4.422
4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:47.763 / +5.475
5th. Morgane Charre: 4:48.586 / +6.298
Elite Men:
1st. Richie Rude: 4:06.358
2nd. Jack Moir: 4:06.492 / +0.134
3rd. Jesse Melamed: 4:07.027 / +0.669
4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:07.254 / +0.896
5th. Charlie Murray: 4:08.147 / +1.789
Stage 3:
Elite Women:
1st. Chloe Taylor: 7:41.371
2nd. Estelle Charles: 7:54.156 / +12.785
3rd. Hanna Steinthaler: 7:56.296 / +14.925
4th. Lea Rutz: 8:02.062 / +20.691
5th. Isabeau Courdurier: 8:03.284 / +21.913
Elite Men:
1st. Charlie Murray: 6:55.352
2nd. Richie Rude: 6:57.547 / +2.195
3rd. Jack Moir: 6:59.389 / +4.037
4th. Adrien Dailly: 6:59.566 / +4.214
5th. Tommaso Francardo: 7:00.777 / +5.425
Stage 4:
Elite Women:
1st. Hattie Harnden: 5:39.250
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:42.307 / +3.057
3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 5:54.281 / +15.031
4th. Morgane Charre: 5:55.047 / +15.797
5th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 5:56.099 / +16.849
Elite Men:
1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:50.767
2nd. Charlie Murray: 4:52.027 / +1.260
3rd. Richie Rude: 4:53.565 / +2.798
4th. Jack Moir: 4:55.151 / +4.384
5th. Marco Osborne: 4:57.530 / +6.763
Stage 5:
Elite Women:
1st. Hattie Harnden: 5:12.619
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:14.906 / +2.287
3rd. Chloe Taylor: 5:16.221 / +3.602
4th. Estelle Charles: 5:17.697 / +5.078
5th. Ella Conolly: 5:18.182 / +5.563
Elite Men:
1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:33.320
2nd. Jack Moir: 4:33.983 / +0.663
3rd. Charlie Murray: 4:35.500 / +2.180
4th. Adrien Dailly: 4:37.032 / +3.712
5th. Richie Rude: 4:37.479 / +4.159
Elite Women:
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 3:37.810
2nd. Ella Conolly: 3:40.089 / +2.279
3rd. Hattie Harnden: 3:40.297 / +2.487
4th. Estelle Charles: 3:43.391 / +5.581
5th. Morgane Charre: 3:45.053 / +7.243
Elite Men:
1st. Slawomir Lukasik: 3:08.321
2nd. Richie Rude: 3:09.883 / +1.562
3rd. Jesse Melamed: 3:10.689 / +2.368
4th. Charlie Murray: 3:11.008 / +2.687
5th. Kasper Woolley: 3:12.183 / +3.862
Story of the RaceWomen
After stage one gave an early lead to Ella Conolly, there would be a big shakeup in the results during the second stage as Chloe Taylor surged into the race lead by 9.2 seconds. After stage three, just 0.094 seconds were splitting Isabeau Courdurier, Hattie Harnden and Chloe Taylor as last week's top two finishes fought back from deficits of over 13 seconds after the previous stage. The penultimate stage saw Taylor hang onto Courdurier and Harnden as the top three were split by just 3.6 seconds into the final stage. Courdurier put in a big effort on stage five as she went 2.487 seconds up on Harnden to secure the round two victory by 0.236 seconds.
Men
Once again, stage two was crucial in the racing today as Charlie Murray bested Richie Rude by 2.195 seconds and put himself into the race lead. After losing time on the second stage, Slawomir Lukasik started his comeback on stage three as he would be unmatched for the rest of the race, picking up three back-to-back stage wins. Sadly, Lukasik couldn't take a dream home country race victory as, despite his best efforts, he ended the day 0.095 seconds behind Murray.
Stage BreakdownWomen:
Across all five stages, Isabeau Courdurier only went fastest in the final stage, instead making up time against her competitors with consistent stage results. Courdurier ended the day as the only elite woman to place inside the top five across every stage and crucially was able to go 1.54 seconds up on closest rival Hattie Harnden on the second stage of the day that seemed to act as a deciding factor in both races.
Comparing the finish spread percentages across each of the five stages, Chloe Taylor's stage two victory, was the biggest of the day as the gap to 2nd amounted to 2.77%. The remaining stages had a gap to second ranging from 0.73 to 1.05%. While stage two certainly had a big effect on the results, the gap between the top 10 and the race leader was evenly matched with the third stage as they sit on 5.82% and 5.98% respectively. The final stage saw the biggest split of the top ten with a 6.78% difference to Isabeau Courdurier's winning stage time. Men:
Similar to Isabeau Courdurier's victory, with only one stage victory the key to Charlie Murray securing his first EDR World Cup win was a steady ride with no stage finishes outside the top five. With the race coming down to just 0.095 seconds, it is clear Slawomir Lukasik lost the fight for a home World Cup win in stage two as he gave up 7.12 seconds to Murray. Although Lukasik was quicker through stages three, four and five, he was not able to completely pull back the gap.
The brand-new course in Poland truly brought some of the closest racing we have seen in quite a while with very close margins throughout the day. Alongside the tiny 0.095-second winning margin, every stage was decided by less than 0.83% of the winning stage time. The first stage couldn't have been much closer between Richie Rude and Jack Moir as the pair created the closest percentage margin of the day at an incredible 0.05%. The next closest stage was the fourth, where Slawomir Lukasik led Jack Moir by 0.24%. Across the race, the top five riders on a stage were never split by more than 2.33% of the winning time.
Stats Breakdown
Overall Standings
Full results, here
.