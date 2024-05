Race Analysis from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

Photo from last week's racing in Finale.

Course Details

Stage 1

Kamieniolom:

Stage 2

Dziabar:

Stage 3

Debowiec:

Stage 4

Cygan:

Stage 5

DH+:

Race Results

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Stage by Stage Results

Overall Stage Positions

Stage 1:

Elite Women:



1st. Ella Conolly: 4:42.288

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 4:45.158 / +2.870

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 4:46.710 / +4.422

4th. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau: 4:47.763 / +5.475

5th. Morgane Charre: 4:48.586 / +6.298

Elite Men:



1st. Richie Rude: 4:06.358

2nd. Jack Moir: 4:06.492 / +0.134

3rd. Jesse Melamed: 4:07.027 / +0.669

4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 4:07.254 / +0.896

5th. Charlie Murray: 4:08.147 / +1.789



Stage 2:

Elite Women:



1st. Chloe Taylor: 12:34.473

2nd. Estelle Charles: 12:43.706 / +9.233

3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 12:48.442 / +13.969

4th. Ella Conolly: 12:48.975 / +14.502

5th. Hattie Harnden: 12:51.535 / +17.062

Elite Men:



1st. Charlie Murray: 11:03.499

2nd. Richie Rude: 11:03.905 / +0.406

3rd. Jack Moir: 11:05.881 / +2.382

4th. Jesse Melamed: 11:09.012 / +5.513

5th. Slawomir Lukasik: 11:09.721 / +6.222



Stage 3:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 18:30.749

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 18:30.785 / +0.036

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 18:30.843 / +0.094

4th. Estelle Charles: 18:40.277 / +9.528

5th. Ella Conolly: 18:47.541 / +16.792

Elite Men:



1st. Charlie Murray: 15:55.526

2nd. Richie Rude: 15:57.470 / +1.944

3rd. Slawomir Lukasik: 16:00.488 / +4.962

4th. Jack Moir: 16:01.032 / +5.506

5th. Jesse Melamed: 16:15.247 / +19.721



Stage 4:

Elite Women:



1st. Hattie Harnden: 5:12.619

2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 5:14.906 / +2.287

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 5:16.221 / +3.602

4th. Estelle Charles: 5:17.697 / +5.078

5th. Ella Conolly: 5:18.182 / +5.563

Elite Men:



1st. Charlie Murray: 20:31.026

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 20:33.808 / +2.782

3rd. Richie Rude: 20:34.949 / +3.923

4th. Jack Moir: 20:35.015 / +3.989

5th. Jesse Melamed: 20:53.050 / +22.024



Stage 5:

Elite Women:



1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 27:23.465

2nd. Hattie Harnden: 27:23.701 / +0.236

3rd. Chloe Taylor: 27:37.527 / +14.062

4th. Estelle Charles: 27:41.365 / +17.900

5th. Ella Conolly: 27:45.812 / +22.347

Elite Men:



1st. Charlie Murray: 23:42.034

2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 23:42.129 / +0.095

3rd. Richie Rude: 23:44.832 / +2.798

4th. Jack Moir: 23:51.459 / +9.425

5th. Jesse Melamed: 24:03.739 / +21.705



Stage Rankings

Story of the Race

Women

Men

Stage Breakdown

Women:

Men:

Stats Breakdown

Overall Standings

The second round of the 2024 Enduro World Cup has wrapped up after riders faced a fresh challenge in Poland. The racing provided interesting results and tight overall race finishes, so let's get into the stats.2km / 275m descent - Stage 13.7km / 524m descent - Stage 22.5km / 336m descent - Stage 32.5km / 305m descent - Stage 41.8km / 283m descent - Stage 5Isabeau Courdurier: 27:23.465Hattie Harnden: 27:23.701 /Chloe Taylor: 27:37.527 /Estelle Charles: 27:41.365 /Ella Conolly: 27:45.812 /Charlie Murray: 23:42.034Slawomir Lukasik: 23:42.129 /Richie Rude: 23:44.832 /Jack Moir: 23:51.459 /Jesse Melamed: 24:03.739 /Full results, here After stage one gave an early lead to Ella Conolly, there would be a big shakeup in the results during the second stage as Chloe Taylor surged into the race lead by 9.2 seconds. After stage three, just 0.094 seconds were splitting Isabeau Courdurier, Hattie Harnden and Chloe Taylor as last week's top two finishes fought back from deficits of over 13 seconds after the previous stage. The penultimate stage saw Taylor hang onto Courdurier and Harnden as the top three were split by just 3.6 seconds into the final stage. Courdurier put in a big effort on stage five as she went 2.487 seconds up on Harnden to secure the round two victory by 0.236 seconds.Once again, stage two was crucial in the racing today as Charlie Murray bested Richie Rude by 2.195 seconds and put himself into the race lead. After losing time on the second stage, Slawomir Lukasik started his comeback on stage three as he would be unmatched for the rest of the race, picking up three back-to-back stage wins. Sadly, Lukasik couldn't take a dream home country race victory as, despite his best efforts, he ended the day 0.095 seconds behind Murray.Across all five stages, Isabeau Courdurier only went fastest in the final stage, instead making up time against her competitors with consistent stage results. Courdurier ended the day as the only elite woman to place inside the top five across every stage and crucially was able to go 1.54 seconds up on closest rival Hattie Harnden on the second stage of the day that seemed to act as a deciding factor in both races.Comparing the finish spread percentages across each of the five stages, Chloe Taylor's stage two victory, was the biggest of the day as the gap to 2nd amounted to 2.77%. The remaining stages had a gap to second ranging from 0.73 to 1.05%. While stage two certainly had a big effect on the results, the gap between the top 10 and the race leader was evenly matched with the third stage as they sit on 5.82% and 5.98% respectively. The final stage saw the biggest split of the top ten with a 6.78% difference to Isabeau Courdurier's winning stage time.Similar to Isabeau Courdurier's victory, with only one stage victory the key to Charlie Murray securing his first EDR World Cup win was a steady ride with no stage finishes outside the top five. With the race coming down to just 0.095 seconds, it is clear Slawomir Lukasik lost the fight for a home World Cup win in stage two as he gave up 7.12 seconds to Murray. Although Lukasik was quicker through stages three, four and five, he was not able to completely pull back the gap.The brand-new course in Poland truly brought some of the closest racing we have seen in quite a while with very close margins throughout the day. Alongside the tiny 0.095-second winning margin, every stage was decided by less than 0.83% of the winning stage time. The first stage couldn't have been much closer between Richie Rude and Jack Moir as the pair created the closest percentage margin of the day at an incredible 0.05%. The next closest stage was the fourth, where Slawomir Lukasik led Jack Moir by 0.24%. Across the race, the top five riders on a stage were never split by more than 2.33% of the winning time.Full results, here