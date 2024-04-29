The Pinkbike Podcast: Who's In Your Downhill Fantasy Team?

Amaury - clearly the best deal right now based on his previous performance. He won’t be this cheap long IMO. Maybe he’s not such a great deal now that half of us are choosing him, it’ll just level the playing field.



Pinkerton - Amazing final junior year; might not be easy transition to elite, but he’s so talented. Injury at the end of last year seems just fine as he’s had strong early season results this year.



Vige - my most expensive male rider for Rd1, and he’s a risk as he’s never had a good result at Fort William. BUT he had such a strong end to last year in 5th at MSA I think it’s worth gambling to see if he can bring that form into 2024.



Kuhn - had a strong Junior campaign, and historically we see some of the 2nd-5th place juniors end up doing better in Elite than the “chosen” ones. He had one of his best races last year at Fort William so I hope he can show well in Elite.



Harnden - struggled at Fort William in the past, but finished the season really strong. It’s a gamble, but I rate her pretty highly.



Vali - the majority of my budget went here, as she’s the most likely percentage-wise to deliver a good result for the money. After the first round or two I imagine I’m going to have to decide between keeping her on my team or spreading budget around more evenly. — Brian Park, Senior Editorial Director, Mountain Bike and Gear