Two Weeks in Utah With Nick Pescetto - Video
Dec 7, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Spent 2 weeks in Utah working on different content creation projects. This is how me and my friends lived the experience. Enjoy!
—
Nick Pescetto
MENTIONS:
@cpgang
/
@SCOTT-Sports
3 Comments
+ 3
DirtyDee
(18 mins ago)
This guy is living the life, but holy shit can people stop using this tune in MTB vids. It has been played to death.
[Reply]
+ 2
kabelleira
Plus
(36 mins ago)
''Never been so late'' missing the flight mode... and 5 seconds after getting in an almost empty plane
[Reply]
+ 3
rpinney206
(52 mins ago)
and in opposite land i'm perpetually looking forward to the weekend...
[Reply]
