Two Weeks in Utah With Nick Pescetto - Video

Dec 7, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

bigquotesSpent 2 weeks in Utah working on different content creation projects. This is how me and my friends lived the experience. Enjoy!Nick Pescetto

MENTIONS: @cpgang / @SCOTT-Sports


3 Comments

  • + 3
 This guy is living the life, but holy shit can people stop using this tune in MTB vids. It has been played to death.
  • + 2
 ''Never been so late'' missing the flight mode... and 5 seconds after getting in an almost empty plane
  • + 3
 and in opposite land i'm perpetually looking forward to the weekend...

