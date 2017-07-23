DH Report from the US National Championships

After a long week packed full of two wheeled action—amateur downhill, enduro, dual slalom, XC, short track XC, etc.—it was time for the main event and to crown the 2017 Downhill US National Champions.
Lots of folks were bummed that Neko is on the injured list. Sure Gwin was the favorite, but either Neko likes Snowshoe or Snowshoe like Neko.... or maybe even a bit of both. He has always done well here. It would have been great to see him mix it up with his teammate.
Tommy Zula bisects one of the many rock gardens on the track.
Adam Delonais launched the track's second road gap, one of the signature park features on the upper portion of the course.
A big crowd gathered to watch the action in the crux rock garden. Walker Shaw put on a good show for the peanut gallery.
Armen Davis recovered from a shaky seeding run to take the Junior-X silver when it really counted.
Amanda Batty rallied the corners and brought home a silver medal for her efforts.
After crashing in seeding, Dakotah Norton got some redemption on race day and just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish.
Charlie Harrison moved up a spot from his seeding result to take home the bronze medal.
Giant Factory rider Eliot Jackson took care of business this week with a sixth-place result.
After a lackluster seeding run, Kiran Mackinnon put together an impressive finals run to take the eighth spot.
Warren Kniss backed up his seeding performance with a solid ninth-place run through the rocks.
Defending ProGRT overall champion Shane Leslie raced to a seventh-place on Sunday.
Colorado's Jacqueline Thomas turned in a solid bronze-medal performance for the pro women.
Nathan St Clair has the eyes of a Champion. He wore the Stars and Stripes for Juniors in DS on Friday was hoping to do the same in DH. It was not meant to be this day, as he finished 9th in Junior Expert Men
After winning the seeding run Luca Shaw had to settle for the silver medal after being edged out by reigning champion Aaron Gwin.
Nikolas Nesteroff was untouchable in the Junior Expert field this weekend and took the gold medal by a whopping 17 seconds.
Jill Kintner lead the field of 15 women by a big margin, 14 secs over her closet competitor Amanda Batty. I've lost count on how many titles she's won across the board, but she's definitely earned "Legend" status.
Aaron Gwin successfully defended his national title taking home the gold with a nearly 3-second victory over Luca Shaw.
Aaron Gwin and Luca Shaw relived their race runs after going one-two for the national title.
Be cool if you guys did more of the results. 15-16 ex is the next crew coming up, them for sure but a lot of people who visit know people racing & there's no information anywhere on the race.
