DH Report from the US National Championships







After a long week packed full of two wheeled action—amateur downhill, enduro, dual slalom, XC, short track XC, etc.—it was time for the main event and to crown the 2017 Downhill US National Champions.

























































































Top 4 F Junior X Results:

1. Samantha Soriano 5:12.488

2. Mazie Hayden 5:19.820

3. Alli Gaertner 6:34.449

4. Emily Harris 10:51.191







Top 5 M Junior X Results:

1. Nik Nestoroff 3:51.344

2. Armen Davis 4:08.472

3. Steven Walton 4:10.156

4. Damon Sedivy 4:18.457

5. Aidan Casner 4:26.574







Top 5 Pro Women Results:

1. Jill Kintner 4:53.719

2. Amanda Batty 5:07.524

3. Jacqueline Thomas 5:12.445

4. Amy Leishear 5:31.926

5. Angelina Palermo 5:32.219



