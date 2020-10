Video:

It may have been a short race season, but Jack Moir came in hot and had an incredible 2020 with two EWS podiums, a top 10 at DH World Champs in Leogang and two top-15 DH World Cup finishes. He's shared this raw video of himself getting up to speed ahead of the race season at the Awaba Mountain bike park.Matt Staggs for [R]evolution