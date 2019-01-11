Video: Brayden Barrett-Hay Overcomes Adversity & Stomps Dirt Jumps in 'Journey'

JOURNEY showcases an athlete's own introspection through experimental visuals representing specific stages of his career. From the highs of learning new tricks, contest wins and even the lows of suffering career altering injuries, Brayden Barrett-Hay has embraced his self discovery and revitalization. Overcoming his fears, regrets, and mistakes - Brayden is now learning to love his personal journey regardless of where it takes him. He may not have gone where he intended to go, but he has ended up where he intended to be.
DIRECTED BY:
Brayden Barrett-Hay / Brad SchollPRODUCER:
Mongoose BicyclesDIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY:
Brad SchollCINEMATOGRAPHY:
Brad Scholl – Christoph Benfey – Seger NelsonEDITOR:
Brad SchollPHOTOGRAPHY:
Andrew Jay & Peter JamisonSOUND DESIGN:
Keith WhiteVOICEOVER:
Brad SchollMUSIC:
“Ethereal” composed by Kevin Leahy (licensing via Artlist.io)
“Wonder” composed by Tristian Barton (licensing via Artlist.io)
“Fortress” composed by Roary (licensing via Musicbed)LENS SUPPORT FROM SIGMA CANADASPECIAL THANKS:
Bike Big White – Kat Bensler – LOFT Bike Parks - Nick Coffin – Jeff Tabb - Brett
Rheeder – Matt Macduff – Mike Last – Leigh Ramsdell
Watch in UHD here
