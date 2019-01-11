Video: Brayden Barrett-Hay Overcomes Adversity & Stomps Dirt Jumps in 'Journey'

JOURNEY showcases an athlete's own introspection through experimental visuals representing specific stages of his career. From the highs of learning new tricks, contest wins and even the lows of suffering career altering injuries, Brayden Barrett-Hay has embraced his self discovery and revitalization. Overcoming his fears, regrets, and mistakes - Brayden is now learning to love his personal journey regardless of where it takes him. He may not have gone where he intended to go, but he has ended up where he intended to be.

DIRECTED BY: Brayden Barrett-Hay / Brad Scholl

PRODUCER: Mongoose Bicycles

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Brad Scholl

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Brad Scholl – Christoph Benfey – Seger Nelson

EDITOR: Brad Scholl

PHOTOGRAPHY: Andrew Jay & Peter Jamison

SOUND DESIGN: Keith White

VOICEOVER: Brad Scholl

MUSIC:

“Ethereal” composed by Kevin Leahy (licensing via Artlist.io)

“Wonder” composed by Tristian Barton (licensing via Artlist.io)

“Fortress” composed by Roary (licensing via Musicbed)



LENS SUPPORT FROM SIGMA CANADA



SPECIAL THANKS: Bike Big White – Kat Bensler – LOFT Bike Parks - Nick Coffin – Jeff Tabb - Brett

Rheeder – Matt Macduff – Mike Last – Leigh Ramsdell





