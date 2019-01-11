VIDEOS

Video: Brayden Barrett-Hay Overcomes Adversity & Stomps Dirt Jumps in 'Journey'

Jan 11, 2019
by Mongoose Bicycles  
JOURNEY

by mongoosebikes
JOURNEY showcases an athlete's own introspection through experimental visuals representing specific stages of his career. From the highs of learning new tricks, contest wins and even the lows of suffering career altering injuries, Brayden Barrett-Hay has embraced his self discovery and revitalization. Overcoming his fears, regrets, and mistakes - Brayden is now learning to love his personal journey regardless of where it takes him. He may not have gone where he intended to go, but he has ended up where he intended to be.

Photo Andrew Jay Bike Big White
Photo Peter Jamison
Photo Andrew Jay Bike Big White
Photo Andrew Jay Bike Big White
Photo Andrew Jay Bike Big White
Photo Andrew Jay Bike Big White
Photo Andrew Jay Bike Big White
Photo Peter Jamison
Photo Peter Jamison


DIRECTED BY: Brayden Barrett-Hay / Brad Scholl
PRODUCER: Mongoose Bicycles
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Brad Scholl
CINEMATOGRAPHY: Brad Scholl – Christoph Benfey – Seger Nelson
EDITOR: Brad Scholl
PHOTOGRAPHY: Andrew Jay & Peter Jamison
SOUND DESIGN: Keith White
VOICEOVER: Brad Scholl
MUSIC:
“Ethereal” composed by Kevin Leahy (licensing via Artlist.io)
“Wonder” composed by Tristian Barton (licensing via Artlist.io)
“Fortress” composed by Roary (licensing via Musicbed)

LENS SUPPORT FROM SIGMA CANADA

SPECIAL THANKS: Bike Big White – Kat Bensler – LOFT Bike Parks - Nick Coffin – Jeff Tabb - Brett
Rheeder – Matt Macduff – Mike Last – Leigh Ramsdell


Watch in UHD here.


