Video: Brendan Fairclough & Theo Erlangsen Search for More Rampage Lines in the Surrey Hills

Oct 18, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesThis week I took fellow Monster Energy rider and downhill racer Theo Erlangsen around our local area and for some more home Rampage lines. Deeply missing RedBull Rampage this year and not being able to attend the Downhill World Cup this weekend made us want to get out there and ride.

It's so rad what you can find out in your local area with an open mind. There is so much fun to be had just making things into competitions and challenges spices things right up. Loving filming these videos. Get to explore zones I haven't ridden for years it's the best.

Just finding new trails, jumps and drops have been so fun. Stuff I would never have ever thought of riding have turned in to such fun little zones to film. Ripping the enduro bikes out in the woods with friends, who could ask for a better time.

Hope you guys like these videos, we love filming them. Next up building up a dream new E-Bike and maybe even getting back on the downhill bike. Can't wait. Brendan Fairclough



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Brendan Fairclough Theo Erlangsen Vlogs


Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
119259 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
85164 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
76313 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
67996 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
66763 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
65928 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
60400 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60107 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 "No, we are in Swindon" - brilliant comment Smile
  • 1 0
 I love theos energy

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007854
Mobile Version of Website