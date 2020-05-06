Video & Photo Story: First Descents in Remote British Columbia with Kenny Smith

May 6, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Every great adventure starts with a visionary. Kenny Smith’s dream was to combine two passions - mountain bikes and helicopters - into one once-in-a-lifetime trip. The plan was simple: visualize the route, then make it happen. Between the initial vision and journey's end is a whole lot of fun. Join Kenny Smith and crew as they explore remote parts of British Columbia by bike and heli.

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

"I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to combine my new career in aviation with my passion for bikes. Exploring BC from the air opens possibilities for riding in zones I've never imagined. There's so much unexplored terrain in BC, it's hard to describe until you see the scope of it from the air." - Kenny Smith.

Photo by Margus Riga

"Planning a trip like this is stressful not knowing if the lines will be rideable. The relief of seeing the zone and getting some tires on the ground is unbeatable. What you see from the air and the reality on the ground can be two different things." - Kenny Smith.

Photo by Margus Riga

"Dropping into the first descents with Fraser and Charlie is a feeling I won't forget. We rode pockets of small rocks but found sections of sand, boulders, and lots of shale; pretty much every flavour of rock you could imagine." - Kenny Smith.

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

"Riding next to glaciers in remote British Columbia is unbelievable, and ultimately they created the terrain we were riding." - Kenny Smith.

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

"The lines were big, and so were the hikes out." - Kenny Smith.

Photo by Margus Riga

"We got into some crazy wind mid day and made a windbreak out of our camping gear. It made for a nice mid day rest after an eventful first 24 hours." - Kenny Smith.

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

"The feeling of staring at infinite riding options has become an obsession." - Kenny Smith.

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

"It is always an honour to work on a project with Margus and Matt behind the lens. They're an amazing team to work with. Margus was the one who got me into the exploring remote places and multi day adventures. He's a beast and look forward to many more trips like this." - Kenny Smith.

Featured Riders: Kenny Smith, Fraser Newton, Margus Riga, and Charles Diamond.

Regions in Article
British Columbia

Posted In:
Videos Fox Clothing Kenny Smith Margus Riga


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Specialized Lays Off 46 People]
117318 views
Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?
116173 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: 7 Million Clif Bars Donated]
68570 views
Privateer Launch $3,075 161 Enduro Race Bike
62034 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Homemade Steel Downhill Bike
56521 views
Review: Yeti SB140 - Little Wheels & Lots of Fun
52010 views
The 2020 Last Tarvo Claims to be the Lightest Enduro Frame Ever
51169 views
12 Raw Aluminum & Carbon Pro Rides From the Pinkbike Archive
45762 views

5 Comments

  • 1 2
 aside from the heli drops...these dudes are workin for it! ...another growing niche in free riding. I'd like to see more footage of this style of riding accessed by 4X4's. I'm sure it wouldnt be as remote, but for myself and other blue collar riders, it would offer up more possibilities. cheers!
  • 1 0
 I love the wheel straightening technique!
  • 1 0
 Yeah Kenny! Fraser... Dont die!
  • 1 0
 The Dream
  • 1 0
 What an awesome trip!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009095
Mobile Version of Website