Video & Photo Story: First Descents in Remote British Columbia with Kenny Smith

Every great adventure starts with a visionary. Kenny Smith’s dream was to combine two passions - mountain bikes and helicopters - into one once-in-a-lifetime trip. The plan was simple: visualize the route, then make it happen. Between the initial vision and journey's end is a whole lot of fun. Join Kenny Smith and crew as they explore remote parts of British Columbia by bike and heli."I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to combine my new career in aviation with my passion for bikes. Exploring BC from the air opens possibilities for riding in zones I've never imagined. There's so much unexplored terrain in BC, it's hard to describe until you see the scope of it from the air." - Kenny Smith."Planning a trip like this is stressful not knowing if the lines will be rideable. The relief of seeing the zone and getting some tires on the ground is unbeatable. What you see from the air and the reality on the ground can be two different things." - Kenny Smith."Dropping into the first descents with Fraser and Charlie is a feeling I won't forget. We rode pockets of small rocks but found sections of sand, boulders, and lots of shale; pretty much every flavour of rock you could imagine." - Kenny Smith."Riding next to glaciers in remote British Columbia is unbelievable, and ultimately they created the terrain we were riding." - Kenny Smith."The lines were big, and so were the hikes out." - Kenny Smith."We got into some crazy wind mid day and made a windbreak out of our camping gear. It made for a nice mid day rest after an eventful first 24 hours." - Kenny Smith."The feeling of staring at infinite riding options has become an obsession." - Kenny Smith."It is always an honour to work on a project with Margus and Matt behind the lens. They're an amazing team to work with. Margus was the one who got me into the exploring remote places and multi day adventures. He's a beast and look forward to many more trips like this." - Kenny Smith.