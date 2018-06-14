Video: Kenny Smith Sends It in Squamish

Words: Devinci

Engage afterburners. Enjoying a little e-boost en route to elevation.

Warring against root wads—and winning.

At 180mm of travel this thing feels more like a DH bike than a trail bike. It’s just so capable and stable. So far it has been able to handle anything I've thrown at it.” - Kenny Smith “You can almost spot the pub from here.” Kenny in his pre-killing it, contemplative state.

This trail has been rated “O” for Otherworldly.

Rocks and moss and two-wheeled monsters.

Squamish, B.C., a punishing proving ground. AKA, paradise.

Canadian Shredbassador Kenny Smith is a creature of the mossy and the misty. Immersed in his preferred Squamish, British Columbia habitat, this living legend with balls bigger than a grizzly bear, continues to pioneer some of sketchiest, must-stick lines in the rainforest. Since Kenny’s so comfortable with the guinea-pigging program, we recently sent him Devinci’s new AC/ eMTB to test-drive across some teeth-kicking terrain. The outcome’s been nothing short of electric. Watch Kenny as he jams a fork in the socket and sends it through the coastal thicket.Kenny SmithScott SeccoMargus Riga