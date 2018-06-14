VIDEOS

Video: Kenny Smith Sends It in Squamish

Jun 14, 2018
by Cycles Devinci  

Words: Devinci

Canadian Shredbassador Kenny Smith is a creature of the mossy and the misty. Immersed in his preferred Squamish, British Columbia habitat, this living legend with balls bigger than a grizzly bear, continues to pioneer some of sketchiest, must-stick lines in the rainforest. Since Kenny’s so comfortable with the guinea-pigging program, we recently sent him Devinci’s new AC/ eMTB to test-drive across some teeth-kicking terrain. The outcome’s been nothing short of electric. Watch Kenny as he jams a fork in the socket and sends it through the coastal thicket.

Kenny Smith
Engage afterburners. Enjoying a little e-boost en route to elevation.

Kenny Smith
Warring against root wads—and winning.

bigquotesAt 180mm of travel this thing feels more like a DH bike than a trail bike. It’s just so capable and stable. So far it has been able to handle anything I've thrown at it.” - Kenny Smith
Kenny Smith
“You can almost spot the pub from here.” Kenny in his pre-killing it, contemplative state.

Kenny Smith
This trail has been rated “O” for Otherworldly.

Kenny Smith
Rocks and moss and two-wheeled monsters.

Kenny Smith
Squamish, B.C., a punishing proving ground. AKA, paradise.


Rider: Kenny Smith Film: Scott Secco Photo: Margus Riga


MENTIONS: @devinci @scottsecco @Margus



Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
106307 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
84810 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
70385 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
68611 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
62284 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
54600 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
40259 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
39270 views

12 Comments

  • + 4
 Here's an idea. If you don't care for e-bikes on trails ignore this article. Don't comment below. Don't upvote this comment. Don't down vote it. Don't click on the video. Just walk away and leave a vacuum. That will communicate everything that needs to be said. If there is no interest there will be no content on this.
  • + 1
 Pretty hard not to upvote your comment.
  • + 6
 You had me at Squamish, then lost me at eMTB
  • + 5
 This is sick! Awesome rider - awesome trail! ...shame about the eMTB ha
  • + 2
 That bike just made a very good rider look very average! Looked too heavy and struggling for traction.
  • + 3
 Ohm my god! I'm feeling less resistance with this one.
  • + 2
 0:15 what´s that?? byeeeeeee...
  • + 2
 Looks heavy and slow
  • + 2
 and Fugly
  • + 1
 Devinci Tesla
  • + 0
 E bikes are lame
  • - 3
 Get a motorcycle. Ebikes are so lame !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028542
Mobile Version of Website