Video: Kenny Smith Sends It in Squamish

Words: Devinci
Canadian Shredbassador Kenny Smith is a creature of the mossy and the misty. Immersed in his preferred Squamish, British Columbia habitat, this living legend with balls bigger than a grizzly bear, continues to pioneer some of sketchiest, must-stick lines in the rainforest. Since Kenny’s so comfortable with the guinea-pigging program, we recently sent him Devinci’s new AC/ eMTB to test-drive across some teeth-kicking terrain. The outcome’s been nothing short of electric. Watch Kenny as he jams a fork in the socket and sends it through the coastal thicket.
|At 180mm of travel this thing feels more like a DH bike than a trail bike. It’s just so capable and stable. So far it has been able to handle anything I've thrown at it.” - Kenny Smith
Rider:
Kenny Smith Film:
Scott Secco Photo:
Margus Riga MENTIONS: @devinci @scottsecco @Margus
