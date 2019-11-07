Video: Leatt Announces 2020 Women's Line with Martha Gill & Telma Torregrosa

Nov 7, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


PRESS RELEASE: Leatt

We are launching the all-new Twenty/Twenty Women's MTB gear collection. This range of women’s specific apparel is based on comfort and durability, two things that help enhance performance.

Designed specifically to suit the needs of female riders, whether it be rough enduro trials or fast dusty trails, these jackets, jerseys, shorts and gloves will keep you cool, calm and comfortable, letting you focus and enjoy the ride.


JACKET DBX 2.0

This windproof jacket is made from a four-way stretch material with a breathable membrane for a comfortable, tailored fit. It also has a dirt, water and stain resistant fabric coating, so you stay clean and dry – even in challenging weather conditions, while the new X-Flow mesh inner lining keeps you cool at the same time. The hood has an over the helmet fit, keeping you dry, warm and safe. The magnetic hood system, unique to Leatt outerwear, keeps the hood securely fixed on the helmet when riding and prevents the hood from flapping around when folded. The jacket also folds into its own chest pocket for convenient storage.



JERSEY DBX 2.0 LONG

This casual long-sleeved bicycle jersey is lightweight, stretchy and breathable – perfect for multiple weather conditions and riding purposes. It has a unique cotton - feel and overlock stitched seams for premium comfort. The jersey is designed for use with or without a neck brace or body armor.

JERSEY DBX 2.0 SHORT

This casual t-sleeved bicycle jersey is tailored for women, and offers all the coolness of a casual t-shirt hidden in a technical bicycle jersey. Made from a soft, comfortable cotton-feel material that is lightweight, breathable and stretchy, keeping you cool on the hottest days. Overlock stitched seams allow for added comfort. The jersey is designed for use with or without a neck brace or body armor.




SHORTS DBX 2.0

These ultra-lightweight bicycle shorts are pre-curved and tailored to fit women perfectly, offering premium comfort and durability. A dirt, water and stain resistant fabric coating keeps you dry and clean, while laser cut ventilation keeps you cool. Reversed zippers and multi-row reinforced stitching offer superior durability. You can ride in comfort all day long with a soft touch waist lining and seamless seat panel.

GLOVES DBX 1.0 GRIPR

Leatt’s first non-impact bicycle gloves for women are tailored, ultra-light, very durable and fit like a second skin. They also feature a seamless pre-curved MicronGrip palm for excellent wet and dry grip. These super slim gloves allow for a superior handlebar feel and have new vented, lite four-way stretch uppers for a better fit and breathability






