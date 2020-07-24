Video: Loic Bruni Takes On the Fast and Rough Trails of Schladming

Jul 23, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesAlways so stoked to shred this legendary downhill track in Schladming!
So fast and so rough but the dirt and the rythm make it so fun. Loic Bruni


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Loic Bruni


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
55648 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
55233 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
47811 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
41317 views
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
37873 views
Syncros Update Their Range of Integrated Carbon Bar & Stems
36606 views
Friday Fails #127
35292 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
34296 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Stable, smooth and soft over the roots. Looks like Ohlins, Big S and LB made a good job, again.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007334
Mobile Version of Website