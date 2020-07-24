Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Loic Bruni Takes On the Fast and Rough Trails of Schladming
Jul 23, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Always so stoked to shred this legendary downhill track in Schladming!
So fast and so rough but the dirt and the rythm make it so fun.
—
Loic Bruni
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Loic Bruni
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
55648 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
55233 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
47811 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
41317 views
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
37873 views
Syncros Update Their Range of Integrated Carbon Bar & Stems
36606 views
Friday Fails #127
35292 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
34296 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
UncleSpec
(20 mins ago)
Stable, smooth and soft over the roots. Looks like Ohlins, Big S and LB made a good job, again.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007334
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment