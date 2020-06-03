Video: Playing Around On Nelson's Trail Network in 'Our Backyard'

Missing my fall and winter of 2019 and being in full recovery was a hard one. I broke my T2 vertebrae, collarbone and a rib last September while riding in Golden BC. Two surgeries and a bunch of metal and screws later, I found myself layed up like never before, I was pretty curious as to how my future on a mountain bike would look like and now that the riding season has begun, I'm realizing how hungry that time away made me.This is my third season riding downhill trails and as I set my eyes on some bigger stuff, I wanted to document it. It's not my best riding but working with what we got I'm happy and had a lot of fun during the process. We are spoiled here in Nelson with the trail networks and maintenance they get. So many passionate people getting out and supporting each other to just have fun in the mountains. Grateful for this place and how it's influencing my life.