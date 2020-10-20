Video: Quinn Hanley Shreds his Favorite BC Trails in 'Staycation'

Oct 20, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


“Being able to venture just outside of Whistler to dig and ride is amazing, and not taken for granted in these strange times. “Staycation” is a mix of my favourite trails in the area and a few features I was able to build on my days off with help from a few close friends. Thank you to all the trail builders/maintainers out there who work so damn hard behind the scenes for the whole mountain bike community to enjoy”

- Quinn Hanley.

Rider: Quinn Hanley (@quinn_hanley1)
Edit: Graeme Meiklejohn (https://www.youtube.com/user/jeah2)





8 Comments

  • 1 0
 First of all, sickest name out there, I mean come on he sounds like a movie character, second of all, sick video.
  • 2 2
 Usually when people are like "Why I think X place is the best in the world" it isn't actually the best place in the world....
  • 7 0
 Unless you're are talking about BC.....There's likely some truth behind it.
  • 3 0
 @schlayer: That's what I mean. In this case there is pretty much a consensus that BC has the best riding in the world. A lot of places might be better for something specific (Big mountain riding in Utah for instance) but BC has everything.

I want to go back so bad.
  • 1 0
 I wish I could go to BC right now... I guess Bellingham gets to have my vacation dollars.
  • 1 0
 Excellent work Quinn & Graeme!!!
  • 1 0
 Quality content.
  • 1 0
 Nice one, boys.

