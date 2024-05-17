Video: Rider Press Conference from the Bielsko-Biala DH & EDR World Cups 2024

May 17, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Ahead of this weekend's racing in Poland, the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series brought together Hattie Harnden, Slawomir Lukasik, Vali Höll, Troy Brosnan and Tracy Moseley for the rider press conference.




3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Funny how they only seemed to ask RockShox riders about their electronic suspension
  • 1 0
 "Fort Williams"







