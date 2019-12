Surrounded by the world’s highest peaks, Rob and Olly Wilkins head to Nepal to ride the deepest gorge in the world. Travelling from Kathmandu which sits at the foothills of the Himalayas, the duo will head up to an ancient kingdom called Mustang Valley. Immersing themselves in Buddhist culture, they will meet the ‘Guru’ from the Buddhist Monastery in Jomsom before leading the classroom and explaining all about Mountain Biking.