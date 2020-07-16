Video: Testing out the Fox Live Valve System with Keegan Swenson in 'Dialed'

Jul 16, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesCollaboration is a key component in the continual evolution of Fox's products. In this episode, Keegan Swenson works along side the Fox team to do some testing and tuning of his Live Valve suspension setup. FOX


Posted In:
Videos Fox Racing Keegan Swenson


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
141133 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
60759 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
56220 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
52748 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
52537 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
44029 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
43368 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
41190 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 I can see this being the future - automatic, on-the-fly adjusted suspension pressure, tire pressure, even bike geometry which morphs to suit the terrain.
  • 1 0
 Cant wait for the next episode of dialed: working with levy on developing a fork that will not snap when put on the grim donut
  • 1 0
 Fox LiveValve = Segway = Google Glass. R.I.P. 20??-20??. Forever and always amen.
  • 1 0
 Is Dialed just going to become a Fox commercial?
  • 1 0
 Was it ever not?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007936
Mobile Version of Website