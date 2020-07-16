Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Testing out the Fox Live Valve System with Keegan Swenson in 'Dialed'
Jul 16, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Collaboration is a key component in the continual evolution of Fox's products. In this episode, Keegan Swenson works along side the Fox team to do some testing and tuning of his Live Valve suspension setup.
—
FOX
Posted In:
Videos
Fox Racing
Keegan Swenson
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
141133 views
Behind the Numbers: 5 Trail Bikes Compared
60759 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
56220 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
52748 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
52537 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
44029 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10
43368 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
41190 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
mkul7r4
(24 mins ago)
I can see this being the future - automatic, on-the-fly adjusted suspension pressure, tire pressure, even bike geometry which morphs to suit the terrain.
[Reply]
1
0
kieran-nnilsen
(19 mins ago)
Cant wait for the next episode of dialed: working with levy on developing a fork that will not snap when put on the grim donut
[Reply]
1
0
youknowitsus
(13 mins ago)
Fox LiveValve = Segway = Google Glass. R.I.P. 20??-20??. Forever and always amen.
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(25 mins ago)
Is Dialed just going to become a Fox commercial?
[Reply]
1
0
emarquar
(1 mins ago)
Was it ever not?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007936
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment