Video: Trackside Highlights from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIt was semi finals day in Poland! Catch some of the best of the trackside action from a killer day in Bielsko-Biala!WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


DH Racing World Cup DH Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


3 Comments
  • 2 0
 If it was such a 'killer day' then why not broadcast it? Maybe if you allow a subscription service to watch the...... oh wait!
  • 1 0
 The guy with the megaphone attached to the exhaust outlet of his brush cutter is bordering on terrorism
  • 1 0
 Honestly this track looks fun as hell. I love seeing new venues!







