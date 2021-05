UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Racing is back! The best Cross-Country mountain bikers on the planet have gathered in Albstadt, Germany for the season opener on one of the most demanding tracks on the XCO world circuit.



First order of the business: Friday's XCC or the short track race. It was Pauline Ferrand Prevot who dominated the women's field, joined by her fellow multi-discipline champion Mathieu van der Poel, who came on top in the men's category. — Red Bull Bike