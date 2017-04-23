Movies For Your Monday

A Tribute to Stevie Smith: We miss you Stevie.









The Mothership: The Mothership is a space cadet from Australia, traveling the country, building jumps, and trying stunts. This video doesn't have any stunts because he was kinda scared at the time but trust me, sometimes he stunts. PS: he also likes a beer, it's the one thing that is clear.









No EXIF - Leica on the Builder movie shoot: Leica M6 on the Builder movie shoot in 2014. Voice by Scott Secco. Photos by Hoshi Yoshida. Shot during the production of Builder on location in Vancouver, Nelson, and Williams Lake. Riders: Ryan Berrecloth, Mark Matthews, Garett Buehler, Alex Volokhov, James Doerfling. The shoot was powered by the support of Sr Suntour.









Nathan Ashworth - Not Washed Up: I decided to piece together a few clips with Nathan Ashworth from our most frequented riding spots along the coast in South-West Victoria, Australia.









The Name's, Bond... Alex Bond: Ride IO team rider Alex Bond shredding some of his local trails.









Weird & Revered - Island Boys: 10 days of adventuring and biking on Oahu and the Big Island.









Clap Cam Chronicles Episode One - Drew Boxold: The first in a series showcasing my friends that happen to be very good at bicycle riding.









Kasper Dean - Spring Break: Winter in the PNW did not mess around. As soon as classes let out Kasper made the trip south for some unbeatable California riding.









Craigieburn Enduro 2017: Gravity Canterbury Craigieburn Enduro was such a rad event, best trails, weather, people, and the views!









Montanus - Tramontana: Tramontana [tramonˈtaːna] it’s a cold and dry wind blowing from the north Europe towards Italy, carrying snow and frigid temperature. In ancient times the Latin word trānsmontānus (trāns- + montānus) indicated what was beyond the mountains, unknown, barbaric and dangerous. “Tramontana” is a journey through human ancestral fears and primordial virtues of the fire, the natural element that, since the dawn of time, allowed it to defeat the dark, the cold, the isolation and the wild beasts. A tribute to the human wild side that gets lost in the origins of our story.









Who Rides Better Than Cam Zink? Cam Zink may be one of the best all-around mountain bike riders in the world but even Cam knows that his brother Howie is the better street rider.









Iñaki Mazza - Random Memories: Nuevos viajes y nuevas experiencias de Iñaki junto a su bike en un video que nos muestra parte de su 2016.









Vans BMX Illustrated: Calvin Kosovich - Full Segment: Calvin Kosovich takes you on a raw street tour putting his pegs on anything in his way. From Australia to California and Arizona, Calvin has perfected the art of metal on metal madness with a collection of frightening grinds that would make even Josh Harrington proud.









Grow Up - Chris Childs - Full Segment: Another great segment from Grow Up.









Girl & Antihero - Beauty and the Beast: Video features Frank Gerwer, Peter Hewitt, Eric Koston, John Cardiel, Rick Howard, Julien Stranger, Brian Anderson, Andrew Allen, P-Kid, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Tony Trujillo, Mike Carroll, Robbie Russo, Max Schaaf, Tony Miorana, Alex Olson, Peabody and more.









Gigi Rüf - Union: Stronger - Full Segment: One of the most stylish riders ever.









The Alchemists: Short documentary film on photography and creativity in a changing digital world following and interviewing action sport photographer Blake Jorgenson through his home mountains of British Columbia Canada.









Hokkaido Calling: “Is it possible to stand where no one has before?” In search for the less obvious, Sam Smoothy Jeremie Heitz and Dane Tudor set out to explore Hokkaido, an island with over 15 metres of annual snowfall. And in looking for something different, they found something else.









Preserving One Square Inch of Silence: Gordon Hempton is on a personal quest to preserve silence in nature. The “sound-tracker” circles the globe recording vanishing sounds, including the most elusive one of all: silence. In 2005, Hempton resolved to find the quietest place in Washington's Hoh rainforest, itself a haven of silence. According to Hempton, the area he found is precisely one square inch. But that little area of quiet—which holds incredible value for the Earth—is endangered. Now, Hempton is determined to protect it from noise pollution like overpassing jets, lest we lose one of our country’s last remaining silent places.









120 Days: Few people know anything the way David Mangum knows tarpon fishing. His hunger to better understand these primordial monster borders on obsession. It also makes him one of the best fishing guides in the world. Follow David as he scouts the flats and talks tarpon in 120 Days: Tarpon Season.









RED Collective - Paul Nicklen - Sea Legacy: Paul Nicklen has dedicated his life to being an advocate for the Earth’s threatened polar regions. Paul uses the Sea Legacy Foundation to bring awareness to the species and ecosystems currently in peril due to climate change through immersive, visual storytelling.









