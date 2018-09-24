Movies For Your Monday

Tom Booker - One Year Film Reel:
One year ago today I bought my first camera, this is the best few minutes of footage I've had the pleasure of shooting.
How To Ruin Your Knees - A Short Tutorial!
My knees hate me but hard tails are just too damn fun! Thanks to James Humphrey for the video.
2018 Steve Smith Memorial:
Special thanks to Tianna Smith for trusting the Dunbar Summer Series to host this special event. Video: Max Berkowitz.
Hinterglemm:
Riders: Mark Antal and Zsolt Kucsera. Video: Viktor Csaszar. Location: Saalbach, Austria.
Black & White:
The 2018/19 season at Skyline Bike Park is just getting started, so here's a video from the end of last season. Kurtis Walton and Jacob O'Donoghue-Price from the trail crew make the most of the prime autumn dirt and ride full throttle on some classic Queenstown trails.
Shredding in Portes Du Soleil:
A little road trip through Switzerland and France with enough bikes and beer never disappoints. See ya next year!
Matthew Sterling Smashes Northstar Mountain:
When he isn't finishing on the podium at local pro races, Matthew took the time to film a video on Livewire Classic Weekend.
Brandon Semenuk - Revel in the Chaos - Utah Segment:
A classic.
Motive - A History of Trail Building:
The Coastal Crew share their history, why they build trails, and how it all gets made. Now available on iTunes
.
Trail Boss - Lower Bareback Marquette, MI:
This ride was a fluke, the original plan was to film Mc Lovin and take Lower Bareback as the most direct way. The trail descriptions called it a hike a bike riding uphill but after a few minutes of riding I knew I had to film the ride up. Check it out!
USN Racing - British 4X Series Round 6:
USN Racing team rider Scott Beaumont entered the final round of the 2018 Schwalbe British 4X Series with a mathematical chance of winning the overall series. His job was simple. Win every race and hope that the rivals lose points through the day.
Road Bike Party 3 - Sam Pilgrim:
RBP3 hits the California dirt.
Danny MacAskill - Industrial Revolutions:
We can't wait for Danny's next part.
Danny MacAskill - Inspired Bicycles:
The one that started it all.
Mike Aitken - Anthem II:
Endlessly re-watchable.
Yeah Right! - Owen Wilson:
''C'mon man, it's 2003!''
Chris Joslin - Unstoppable:
Joslin's known for going big, but can still skate ledges with the best.
True: Plan B - Torey Pudwill:
Technical, fast, and gnarly. What more can you ask for?
Douglas Tompkins - Wild Legacy:
Douglas Tompkins was a world-renowned adventurer, entrepreneur, and conservationist. Co-founder of The North Face and Esprit, Doug spent the first half of his life building successful, global brands, while simultaneously adventuring around the world, completing first descents of the world’s toughest rivers. In 1968 Doug embarked on a trip to Chile, driving with friends from California to the tip of Patagonia. Documented in the film Mountain of Storms, the trip solidified Doug’s place as rock climbing legend. In the early 1990s, Doug sold his part of Esprit and moved down to Chile to do conservation work full time with his wife, Kristine McDivitt Tompkins, the former CEO of Patagonia, Inc. Together, over the last 25 years, Doug and Kris have protected 2.2 million acres, more land than any other individuals. The foundations under the Tompkins Conservation umbrella, along with their partners, have created five national parks in Chile and Argentina and are in the process of creating five more. A Wild Legacy tells the story of Doug’s incredible life, his lasting impact on the wild landscapes of Patagonia, and Kris and the Tompkins Conservation team’s efforts to continue his audacious mission. Doug was tragically killed in a kayaking accident on Lago General Carrera, north of Patagonia Park, on December 8th, 2015. “If anything can save the world, I’d put my money on beauty” - Douglas Tompkins.
Wolfpack:
High in the San Juan Mountains above Silverton, Colorado, a pack of runners roam. Together they traverse mountain meadows and navigate mineral-stained peaks through the rugged landscape of their backyard. The Braford-Lefebvre family chose to live here in order to raise their family wild. Through hard times and the best ones, running is their tool for experiencing life together.
