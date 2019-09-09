Movies For Your Monday

Home 2:
There is no place like home for @l_brudermtb.
Dirt Trails - Chita:
My sweet local spot.
Chain Smoking:
Quick jaunt through Chain Smoke at @MammothMountain
.
A Few Guys, One Canada Trip:
A tour through Coast Gravity and Whistler Bike Park with your most dedicated guides Donovan Francis and Derek McCuiston.
Nicolas Terrier - Style Is Everything:
Ride everything with Nicolas Terrier. Video: Maxime Rambaud.
Concept:
I truly love editing and filming, the creativity you can have to depict different emotions, set the mood, or inspire, is a feeling developing within me that I want to expand on forever to help you feel inspired.
Lear Miller - Crankworx Deep Summer 2019:
Photography by: Lear Miller. Riders: Angie Marino, Josh Nevelson, Sami Gowdy, Jason Schroeder, Mitch Ropelato, and Luca Cometti.
Jim Topliss - Crankworx Deep Summer 2019 - "Broken Bones and Mobile Phones:
Produced in 72 Hours in the BC's Sea to Sky Corridor. Images and Edit by Jim Topliss. Produced by Jim Topliss and Braedyn Kozman.
Peter Jamison - Crankworx Deep Summer 2019:
Photos by Peter Jamison.
Silverstar x Norco RadFest 2019:
Met up with the local Norco freeride legends Jakob Hartman and Andrew Taylor for some Silverstar shreddin' in the rain. Turns out, jumps are still pretty sweet even when they're soaking wet! A big thanks to Silverstar Mountain Resort for their hospitality and the good times.
Dirt Magic - From Dying Mining Town to Mountain Bike Mecca:
Patagonia presents “Dirt Magic,” a Teton Gravity and Freehubmag film documenting Downieville, CA’s journey from dying mining town to mountain-bike mecca. Inspired by a desire to save their home trails, shaped by a grassroot organization’s unintentional stewardship, and fueled by the sport’s rowdiest festival, Downieville’s newest dirt miners are using that reputation to create a model community for struggling mountain towns across the globe - and it all started with a van, a chainsaw, and a few maxed-out credit cards.
Jolanda Neff - Trek Supercaliber:
It could be your fairytale bike...
Tom Dugan Empire - Bad Idea:
A classic segment.
Tom Dugan - Full Throttle:
Tom Dugan goes balls out (not literally like that one time) for this Full Throttle edit.
Andrew Reynolds - The End:
The board control of Reynolds involves one of the best snap-flick-catch styles of all time. Theotis introduces Drew's part from Birdhouse's 1998 epic vid.Andrew Reynolds - Baker 3:
Yup, just another part from The Boss, pretty sure if you've stepped foot on a skateboard you've seen this one.Travis Rice Takes Flight During a Solar Eclipse in "A Shot In The Dark":
In “A Shot In The Dark,” we follow Travis Rice to Chile for one of his most scenic and formidable adventures yet - snowboarding in front of a total solar eclipse. Rice and renowned photographer Tim Zimmerman connect with local snowboarder Manuel Diaz and heli guide Greg Harms to head into the Andes to scout the region, build a kicker out of sedimentary rock and snow, and wait for totality to chase the photo of their lifetimes.
Why Alaska Might Be Surfing’s Greatest Frontier:
Josh Mulcoy’s first time to Alaska was for SURFER way back in the early ’90s, and it landed him a cover Opens a New Window. . That trip also began an obsession with the state that’s lasted two and a half decades, in which time he’s been back at least once every year. “There’s been some trips that had some fun waves, and some trips that had some really bad waves,” says Mulcoy in his new film, “Within Reach”, above. “I guess I have an addiction to places that never get good, because I keep going back. Sounds stupid, but it’s true: I’ve gotten to surf perfect waves in other places but I’ve never had that feeling like I’ve had in [Alaska], when it all comes together.” For Mulcoy, it certainly all came together on a recent expedition, the first time he’s truly scored in Alaska since that maiden trip as a teenager. “To pull up this time and have it doing it again was just a dream,” Mulcoy continues. “Like 25 years? Are you serious? To get it again with my friends…I dunno, those were the best waves I’ve had in years. And the best moments of surfing, because of where it was and what it was.”
Unbroken Grounds:
Unbroken Grounds explains the critical role food will play in the next frontier of our efforts to solve the environmental crisis. It explores four areas of agriculture that aim to change our relationship to the land and oceans. Most of our food is produced using methods that reduce biodiversity, decimate soil and contribute to climate change. We believe our food can and should be a part of the solution to the environmental crisis – grown, harvested and produced in ways that restore our land, water and wildlife. The film tells the story of four groups that are pioneers in the fields of regenerative agriculture, regenerative grazing, diversified crop development and restorative fishing.
Natalie Panek - Wild Space - The Problem Solvers Ep. 2:
Rocket Scientist, Space Junk Crusader, backcountry and extra-terrestrial Leave No Trace advocate – Natalie Panek uses her passion for space and genius for aerospace robotics to combat pollution in outer space. Director: Jordan Manley.
Photo: Jim Topliss
