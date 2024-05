Nerding Out: Elite & Junior Race Analysis from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Results

Elite Women's Split Times

Split 1



1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 43.954

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 44.254 / +0.300

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 44.859 / +0.905

4th. Jess Blewitt: 44.869 / +0.915

5th. Camille Balanche: 44.907 / +0.953

Split 2



1st. Vali Höll: 55.462

2nd. Camille Balanche: 55.636 / +0.174

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 55.811 / +0.349

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 56.127 / +0.665

5th. Jess Blewitt: 56.517 / +1.055



Split 3



1st. Jess Blewitt: 27.861

2nd. Camille Balanche: 28.254 / +0.393

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 28.730 / +0.869

4th. Vali Höll: 28.764 / +0.903

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 29.500 / +1.639

Split 4



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 49.700

2nd. Vali Höll: 49.724 / +0.024

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 49.871 / +0.171

4th. Camille Balanche: 50.947 / +1.247

5th. Jess Blewitt: 51.064 / +1.364



Split 5



1st. Marine Cabirou: 27.372

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 27.410 / +0.038

3rd. Camille Balanche: 28.087 / +0.715

4th. Vali Höll: 28.243 / +0.871

5th. Phoebe Gale: 28.718 / +1.346



Elite Men's Split Times

Split 1



1st. Ronan Dunne: 38.069

2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: 38.091 / +0.022

3rd. Loic Bruni: 38.101 / +0.032

4th. Luca Shaw: 38.294 / +0.225

5th. Loris Vergier: 38.561 / +0.492

Split 2



1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 46.412

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 46.563 / +0.151

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 46.763 / +0.351

4th. Andreas Kolb: 47.046 / +0.634

5th. Greg Williamson: 47.067 / +0.655



Split 3



1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 22.986

2nd. Amaury Pierron: 23.192 / +0.206

3rd. Loic Bruni: 23.341 / +0.355

4th. Ronan Dunne: 23.435 / +0.449

5th. Finn Iles: 23.575 / +0.589

Split 4



1st. Luca Shaw: 42.978

2nd. Angel Suarez: 43.260 / +0.282

3rd. Loic Bruni: 43.270 / +0.292

4th. Loris Vergier: 43.271 / +0.293

5th. Troy Brosnan: 43.542 / +0.564



Split 5



1st. Loic Bruni: 23.381

2nd. Loris Vergier: 23.529 / +0.148

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 23.774 / +0.393

4th. Remy Meier-Smith: 23.827 / +0.446

5th. Luca Shaw: 23.919 / +0.538



Junior Women's Split Times

Split 1



1st. Sacha Earnest: 45.239

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 45.340 / +0.101

3rd. Heather Wilson: 45.465 / +0.226

4th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 45.545 / +0.306

5th. Matilda Melton: 47.756 / +2.517

Split 2



1st. Heather Wilson: 56.051

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 56.623 / +0.572

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 56.870 / +0.819

4th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 57.047 / +0.996

5th. Kale Cushman: 58.879 / +2.828



Split 3



1st. Heather Wilson: 28.420

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 28.914 / +0.494

3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 29.002 / +0.582

4th. Erice Van Leuven: 29.734 / +1.314

5th. Kale Cushman: 29.921 / +1.501

Split 4



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 49.525

2nd. Heather Wilson: 51.829 / +2.304

3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 51.866 / +2.341

4th. Sacha Earnest: 52.797 / +3.272

5th. aMaxima Jaax: 53.010 / +3.485



Split 5



1st. Heather Wilson: 27.099

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 27.559 / +0.460

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 27.711 / +0.612

4th. Kale Cushman: 28.646 / +1.547

5th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 28.679 / +1.580



Junior Men's Split Times

Split 1



1st. Mylann Falquet: 40.561

2nd. Asa Vermette: 41.135 / +0.574

3rd. Till Alran: 41.173 / +0.612

4th. Luka Wayman: 41.279 / +0.718

5th. Mike Huter: 41.331 / +0.770

Split 2



1st. Asa Vermette: 49.008

2nd. Ryan Griffith: 49.824 / +0.816

3rd. Mylann Falquet: 50.223 / +1.215

4th. Dane Jewett: 50.335 / +1.327

5th. Noa Hirst Walker: 50.430 / +1.422



Split 3



1st. Mike Huter: 24.155

2nd. Asa Vermette: 24.307 / +0.152

3rd. Ryan Griffith: 24.917 / +0.762

4th. Raphaël Giambi: 25.036 / +0.881

5th. Luke Wayman: 25.101 / +0.946

Split 4



1st. Asa Vermette: 44.398

2nd. Oscar Griffiths: 45.220 / +0.822

3rd. Mylann Falquet: 45.710 / +1.312

4th. Till Alran: 45.865 / +1.467

5th. Noa Hirst Walker: 46.171 / +1.773



Split 5



1st. Dane Jewett: 24.449

2nd. Asa Vermette: 24.470 / +0.291

3rd. Lucas Dedora: 24.779 / +0.330

4th. Mylann Falquet: 24.989 / +0.540

5th. Raphaël Giambi: 25.081 / +0.632



Story of the Race

The Perfect Race

Sector 1: 43.954

Sector 2: 55.462

Sector 3: 27.861

Sector 4: 49.700

Sector 5: 27.372

Perfect Time: 3:24.349

Sector 1: 38.069

Sector 2: 46.412

Sector 3: 22.986

Sector 4: 42.978

Sector 5: 23.381

Perfect Time: 2:53.826

Sector 1: 45.239

Sector 2: 56.051

Sector 3: 28.420

Sector 4: 49.525

Sector 5: 27.099

Perfect Time: 3:26.334

Sector 1: 40.561

Sector 2: 49.008

Sector 3: 24.155

Sector 4: 44.398

Sector 5: 24.449

Perfect Time: 3:02.571

Elites VS Juniors

Combined Elite Season Time After Round 2

Overall Standings

The second round of the 2024 series brought more incredible racing with the fresh course proving itself worthy of the World Cup circuit. After a savage weekend of racing in Poland, we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the second stop of the 2024 DH World Cup season.Marine Cabirou: 3:26.643Camille Balanche: 3:27.831 /Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.323 /Jess Blewitt: 3:29.068 /Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.890 /Ronan Dunne: 2:55.766Loic Bruni: 2:55.830 /Loris Vergier: 2:56.963 /Benoit Coulanges: 2:57.326 /Amaury Pierron: 2:57.596 /Heather Wilson: 3:28.864Erice Van Leuven: 3:28.933 /Sacha Earnest: 3:31.379 /Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:32.139 /Kale Cushman: 3:38.991 /Asa Vermette: 3:03.588Mylann Falquet: 3:07.411 /Dane Jewett: 3:08.243 /Till Alran: 3:08.506 /Raphaël Giambi: 3:08.907 /Full Elite results can be found here Full Junior results can be found here We have added up the fastest sector times in finals to see how the top racers of the weekend performed against a theoretical 'perfect race'.////////////////////////////////////////After Heather Wilson beat the elite women's winner through one sector at Fort William, the second stop of the series sees three of Marine Cabirou's splits beaten by the juniors. Heather Wilson was again setting some blistering times as she bested all the elite women and set the fastest women's finals split time in sector five. Wilson was able to top the fastest elite women's sector five time by 0.273 seconds. Erice Van Leuven was also able to go quicker than Cabirou as she was 0.346 up in split four. Compared to the rest of the top five Van Leuven was the only top-five junior woman to be riding within around two seconds of the fastest elite women.Unlike Fort William, the junior men were not able to come close to the elite men in Poland, although this could be in part due to do with the far worse weather conditions in the morning. The rider who consistently rode closest to the elite winner, Ronan Dunne was Asa Vermette. Through sectors two through four he was noticeably closer to Dunne and in both the first and last splits he was the second closest rider to the top elite male time. After beating the Loic Bruni through one split in Fort William Vermette has already shown he has the pace to rival the world's best during the 2024 World Cup season.