Nerding Out: Elite & Junior Race Analysis from the Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

The second round of the 2024 series brought more incredible racing with the fresh course proving itself worthy of the World Cup circuit. After a savage weekend of racing in Poland, we have collected the stats and dived deep into the numbers from the second stop of the 2024 DH World Cup season.
Results
Elite Women
1st.
Marine Cabirou: 3:26.6432nd.
Camille Balanche: 3:27.831 / +1.1883rd.
Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.323 / +1.6804th.
Jess Blewitt: 3:29.068 / +2.4255th.
Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.890 / +3.247
Elite Men
1st.
Ronan Dunne: 2:55.7662nd.
Loic Bruni: 2:55.830 / +0.0643rd.
Loris Vergier: 2:56.963 / +1.1974th.
Benoit Coulanges: 2:57.326 / +1.5605th.
Amaury Pierron: 2:57.596 / +1.830
Junior Women
1st.
Heather Wilson: 3:28.8642nd.
Erice Van Leuven: 3:28.933 / +0.0693rd.
Sacha Earnest: 3:31.379 / +2.5154th.
Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:32.139 / +3.2755th.
Kale Cushman: 3:38.991 / +10.127
Junior Men
1st.
Asa Vermette: 3:03.5882nd.
Mylann Falquet: 3:07.411 / +3.8233rd.
Dane Jewett: 3:08.243 / +4.6554th.
Till Alran: 3:08.506 / +4.9185th.
Raphaël Giambi: 3:08.907 / +5.319
Full Elite results can be found here
.
Full Junior results can be found here
.
Elite Women's Split Times
Split 1
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 43.954
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 44.254 / +0.300
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 44.859 / +0.905
4th. Jess Blewitt: 44.869 / +0.915
5th. Camille Balanche: 44.907 / +0.953
Split 2
1st. Vali Höll: 55.462
2nd. Camille Balanche: 55.636 / +0.174
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 55.811 / +0.349
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 56.127 / +0.665
5th. Jess Blewitt: 56.517 / +1.055
Split 3
1st. Jess Blewitt: 27.861
2nd. Camille Balanche: 28.254 / +0.393
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 28.730 / +0.869
4th. Vali Höll: 28.764 / +0.903
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 29.500 / +1.639
Split 4
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 49.700
2nd. Vali Höll: 49.724 / +0.024
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 49.871 / +0.171
4th. Camille Balanche: 50.947 / +1.247
5th. Jess Blewitt: 51.064 / +1.364
Split 5
1st. Marine Cabirou: 27.372
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 27.410 / +0.038
3rd. Camille Balanche: 28.087 / +0.715
4th. Vali Höll: 28.243 / +0.871
5th. Phoebe Gale: 28.718 / +1.346
Elite Men's Split Times
Split 1
1st. Ronan Dunne: 38.069
2nd. Oisin O'Callaghan: 38.091 / +0.022
3rd. Loic Bruni: 38.101 / +0.032
4th. Luca Shaw: 38.294 / +0.225
5th. Loris Vergier: 38.561 / +0.492
Split 2
1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 46.412
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 46.563 / +0.151
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 46.763 / +0.351
4th. Andreas Kolb: 47.046 / +0.634
5th. Greg Williamson: 47.067 / +0.655
Split 3
1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 22.986
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 23.192 / +0.206
3rd. Loic Bruni: 23.341 / +0.355
4th. Ronan Dunne: 23.435 / +0.449
5th. Finn Iles: 23.575 / +0.589
Split 4
1st. Luca Shaw: 42.978
2nd. Angel Suarez: 43.260 / +0.282
3rd. Loic Bruni: 43.270 / +0.292
4th. Loris Vergier: 43.271 / +0.293
5th. Troy Brosnan: 43.542 / +0.564
Split 5
1st. Loic Bruni: 23.381
2nd. Loris Vergier: 23.529 / +0.148
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 23.774 / +0.393
4th. Remy Meier-Smith: 23.827 / +0.446
5th. Luca Shaw: 23.919 / +0.538
Junior Women's Split Times
Split 1
1st. Sacha Earnest: 45.239
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 45.340 / +0.101
3rd. Heather Wilson: 45.465 / +0.226
4th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 45.545 / +0.306
5th. Matilda Melton: 47.756 / +2.517
Split 2
1st. Heather Wilson: 56.051
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 56.623 / +0.572
3rd. Sacha Earnest: 56.870 / +0.819
4th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 57.047 / +0.996
5th. Kale Cushman: 58.879 / +2.828
Split 3
1st. Heather Wilson: 28.420
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 28.914 / +0.494
3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 29.002 / +0.582
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 29.734 / +1.314
5th. Kale Cushman: 29.921 / +1.501
Split 4
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 49.525
2nd. Heather Wilson: 51.829 / +2.304
3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 51.866 / +2.341
4th. Sacha Earnest: 52.797 / +3.272
5th. aMaxima Jaax: 53.010 / +3.485
Split 5
1st. Heather Wilson: 27.099
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 27.559 / +0.460
3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 27.711 / +0.612
4th. Kale Cushman: 28.646 / +1.547
5th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 28.679 / +1.580
Junior Men's Split Times
Split 1
1st. Mylann Falquet: 40.561
2nd. Asa Vermette: 41.135 / +0.574
3rd. Till Alran: 41.173 / +0.612
4th. Luka Wayman: 41.279 / +0.718
5th. Mike Huter: 41.331 / +0.770
Split 2
1st. Asa Vermette: 49.008
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 49.824 / +0.816
3rd. Mylann Falquet: 50.223 / +1.215
4th. Dane Jewett: 50.335 / +1.327
5th. Noa Hirst Walker: 50.430 / +1.422
Split 3
1st. Mike Huter: 24.155
2nd. Asa Vermette: 24.307 / +0.152
3rd. Ryan Griffith: 24.917 / +0.762
4th. Raphaël Giambi: 25.036 / +0.881
5th. Luke Wayman: 25.101 / +0.946
Split 4
1st. Asa Vermette: 44.398
2nd. Oscar Griffiths: 45.220 / +0.822
3rd. Mylann Falquet: 45.710 / +1.312
4th. Till Alran: 45.865 / +1.467
5th. Noa Hirst Walker: 46.171 / +1.773
Split 5
1st. Dane Jewett: 24.449
2nd. Asa Vermette: 24.470 / +0.291
3rd. Lucas Dedora: 24.779 / +0.330
4th. Mylann Falquet: 24.989 / +0.540
5th. Raphaël Giambi: 25.081 / +0.632
Story of the Race
The Perfect Race
We have added up the fastest sector times in finals to see how the top racers of the weekend performed against a theoretical 'perfect race'.Sector 1: 43.954 (Tahnee Seagrave)
// Sector 2: 55.462 (Vali Höll)
// Sector 3: 27.861 (Jess Blewitt)
// Sector 4: 49.700 (Nina Hoffmann)
// Sector 5: 27.372 (Marine Cabirou) Perfect Time: 3:24.349
// 2.294 seconds faster than the race winnerSector 1: 38.069 (Ronan Dunne)
// Sector 2: 46.412 (Lachlan Stevens Mcnab)
// Sector 3: 22.986 (Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab)
// Sector 4: 42.978 (TLuca Shaw)
// Sector 5: 23.381 (Loic Bruni) Perfect Time: 2:53.826
// 1.940 seconds faster than the race winnerSector 1: 45.239 (Sacha Earnest)
// Sector 2: 56.051 (Heather Wilson)
// Sector 3: 28.420 (Heather Wilson)
// Sector 4: 49.525 (Erice Van Leuven)
// Sector 5: 27.099 (Heather Wilson) Perfect Time: 3:26.334
// 2.530 seconds faster than the race winnerSector 1: 40.561 (Mylann Falquet)
// Sector 2: 49.008 (Asa Vermette)
// Sector 3: 24.155 (Mike Huter)
// Sector 4: 44.398 (Asa Vermette)
// Sector 5: 24.449 (Dane Jewett) Perfect Time: 3:02.571
// 1.017 seconds faster than the race winner
Elites VS Juniors
After Heather Wilson beat the elite women's winner through one sector at Fort William, the second stop of the series sees three of Marine Cabirou's splits beaten by the juniors. Heather Wilson was again setting some blistering times as she bested all the elite women and set the fastest women's finals split time in sector five. Wilson was able to top the fastest elite women's sector five time by 0.273 seconds. Erice Van Leuven was also able to go quicker than Cabirou as she was 0.346 up in split four. Compared to the rest of the top five Van Leuven was the only top-five junior woman to be riding within around two seconds of the fastest elite women.
Unlike Fort William, the junior men were not able to come close to the elite men in Poland, although this could be in part due to do with the far worse weather conditions in the morning. The rider who consistently rode closest to the elite winner, Ronan Dunne was Asa Vermette. Through sectors two through four he was noticeably closer to Dunne and in both the first and last splits he was the second closest rider to the top elite male time. After beating the Loic Bruni through one split in Fort William Vermette has already shown he has the pace to rival the world's best during the 2024 World Cup season.
Combined Elite Season Time After Round 2
Overall Standings