NICA President Steve Matous Resigns

Steve joined NICA in 2019, and was an effective leader for the organization, including guiding NICA through a global pandemic and challenging times. We are grateful for his passion, leadership and commitment he brought to the NICA community. — NICA

We are confident that Amanda will continue the work of supporting strong and thriving NICA-affiliated interscholastic cycling leagues across the U.S., and remaining focused on NICA’s core mission, vision and values and on supporting our leagues in their efforts to get even more kids on bikes. — NICA

NICA announced yesterday that Steve Matous has resigned as the organization's president and has temporarily been replaced by the current Vice President of Programs, Amanda Carey.Matous was hired in spring 2019 as part of a five-year plan for NICA's growth. A former executive director for both Outward Bound USA and The Access Fund, among other positions, his involvement with NICA was intended to see the nonprofit through a period of strengthening NICA's programming, shifting the organization's marketing and revenue strategies, and improving kids' access to mountain biking. When the pandemic hit, Matous directed NICA through the resulting bike industry upheaval and two challenging race seasons. He resigned to pursue other interests, NICA said.The plans to find a new president have not yet been announced, but in the meantime, Carey has stepped in and will work with other NICA leaders to keep the organization moving forward. Carey has been involved with NICA since 2015 at both the local and national levels as a coach, team director, GRiT (Girls Riding Together) Program Manager, Coach Licensing Manager, and Vice President of Programs.