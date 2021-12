Patrol Launches 130mm E-Five eMTB

Press Release: Patrol

• FRAME // PATROL CARBON FRONT, ALLOY REAR. ELECTRIC TRAIL, 12×148 MM, 130MM TRAVEL

• FORK // FOX 36 E FACTORY, 150MM TRAVEL

• SHOCK // FOX FLOAT X FACTORY

• REAR MECH // SHIMANO DEORE XT M8100, 12S

• SHIFTER // SHIMANO DEORE XT M8100-R

• CHAINSET // SHIMANO FC-M8150, SM-CRE80-12-SB, 34T

• CASSETTE // SHIMANO SLX M7100, 12S, 12-51T

• BRAKES // SHIMANO DEORE XT BR-M8120

• WHEELSET // SUNRINGLÉ DÜROC SD37 RIMS WITH SHIMANO SLX HUBS

• TIRES // VEE TIRE CO. ATTACK HPL, 29×2.50

• DROPPER POST // FOX TRANSFER FACTORY, 31.6MM, 125MM

• MOTOR // SHIMANO STEPS DU-EP800

• BATTERY // SHIMANO BT-E8036, 630WH



• FRAME // PATROL CARBON FRONT, ALLOY REAR. ELECTRIC TRAIL, 12×148 MM, 130MM TRAVEL

• FORK // FOX 36 PERFORMANCE, 150MM TRAVEL

• SHOCK // FOX FLOAT X PERFORMANCE

• REAR MECH // SHIMANO SLX M7100, 12S

• SHIFTER // SHIMANO SLX M7100-R

• CHAINSET // SHIMANO FC-EM600, SM-CRE80-12-SB, 34T

• CASSETTE // SHIMANO SLX M7100, 12S, 12-51T

• BRAKES // SHIMANO MT420

• WHEELSET // SUNRINGLÉ DÜROC SD37 RIMS WITH SHIMANO SLX HUBS

• TIRES // VEE TIRE CO. ATTACK HPL, 29×2.50

• DROPPER POST // KS KSP900-I, 31.6MM, 125MM, REMOTE

• MOTOR // SHIMANO STEPS DU-EP800

• BATTERY // SHIMANO BT-E8036, 630WH



Indonesian mountain bike specialists, Patrol Mountain, has announced our 3rd electric mountain bike. The Patrol E-Five joins the all-alloy Patrol E-Six electric enduro bike and versatile Patrol E-Zero hardtail, to give trail riders a new eMTB option.Patrol Mountain believes in a no-compromise approach to designing and building mountain bikes, so when it came to developing a trail-specific EMTB we knew an entirely new platform was in order.We've managed to maintain our brand identity with a silhouette that immediately shouts 'Patrol' but while similar in looks this is an entirely different package. The main triangle of the Patrol E-Five is made entirely from carbon fibre, a first for our EMTB range, and our efficient suspension platform has been tweaked to offer 130mm of useful rear-wheel travel.Being a trail-specific EMTB we wanted the Patrol E-Five to bridge the gap between our versatile E-Zero and hard-hitting E-Six enduro bike, what we've created is a bike that suits a wide variety of riders thanks to our flip-chip adjustable geometry. Flipping the chip takes the E-Five from a mild-mannered mile muncher to a gravity-fueled down-country smasher.The efficient 130mm of rear-wheel travel is matched to a 150mm travel Fox suspension fork, providing plenty of travel and traction for even the most demanding trails, and because the E-Five uses a Shimano EP8 motor and 630Wh BT8036 battery, you'll be able to lap trails all day long.More details of the Patrol E-Five can be found over on the Patrol Moutain website