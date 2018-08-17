Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Full crowd on hand for the whip-offs. Full crowd on hand for the whip-offs.

As usual, there is no shortage of cameras on the landing of the last main hit.

A winner from years past, Finn didn't quite make it to the podium this year.

Lots of whip trains went down.

Jumper extraordinaire and YouTube sensation Fabio Wibmer put down some lofty whips.

Second place women's finisher Manon Carpenter can hang with the boys.

Whips, flips, we like it all.

All aboard the whip train.

Damon may have had the loudest cheers of the day.

I'm flipping out man.

Hang loose boys.

2017 Rampage champ Kurt Sorge

Aggy took a vicious fall today.

We're glad to see him walking away, sending healing vibes your way.

Men's winner Allan Cooke with his signature moto style whips.

Lots of heavy landings today.

The wind threw a lot of riders for a loop. We're thankful most folks were able to hang on.

Fan suppor.t

Eliot 'Stanky Leg' Jackson. I'm not sure the name will stick, but I'm glad his foot did to the pedal.

DJ decided to put on a little show for the fans.

Third place in the men's, Thomas Vanderham.

Brazilian pride.

Ex-competitor and now judge Bubba Warren.

Reece was one of three riders to flip on course today.

Women's champ Casey Brown can really get it sideways.

Casey had a few doppelgangers in the crowd.

Third place finisher for the women Jamie Hill.

The whip offs are a blur, for rider and photog's alike.

Party shirts on, R-Dog's a go!

Does Kade Edwards even know how to ride straight? Unlikely!

Vaea was sending it out there today, but looked to be struggling with the wind and to get her mojo back after a big slam early on in practice.

Backin 'er in

Another Whistler Whip Off, another win for Casey Brown

Kaos Seagrave was going huge, most often with a crew of Kade Edwards and Casey Brown in tow.

The old dog, Cam McCaul, still has plenty of whip left in him.

It's crazy to think its been 5 years since we first saw then 14-year-old Finn swinging off the back of the bike out here at the Whip Offs

The best whip of the day?

Today's winner, Alan Cooke steezing for the crowd.

Sideways is always the right way, but it does have a cost.

Bernard - 1. Tyre - 0

Bernard was going ham today, so much so he even rolled his tyre off!

Brendan Fairclough

Bas was keeping things perfectly sideways while the other van Steenbergen brother was flipping his way down Crabapple.

Dave McMillan with effortless steeze

Bernardo Cruz may or may not have got robbed.

T-Mac was up to his usual tricks.

Aggy took a nasty same out there today and had to be helped off the hill. Heal up soon!

Henry Fitzgerald held things down for the Norco team.

Finn Iles sending it all to the way his birthday party at the Longhorn tonight.

Nothing but a few more bruises for Vaea today, maybe another medal tomorrow.

Brendan Fairclough

Carson Storch

Kade Edwards

Finn Iles

Your 2018 Offical Whip-Off World Championships podium

Results



Women



1. Casey Brown

2. Manon Carpenter

3. Jaime Hill



Men



1. Allan Cooke

2. Carson Storch

3. Thomas Vanderham



Mentions:

Whips, flips, nacs and sacs. We saw it all today. The competition returned to the infamous Crabapple Hits for another year of the Spank Whip-Offs. The smoky skies over Whistler cleared and spectators were treated to amazing valley views. The winds proved to be a bit of a problem as riders were getting thrown from their lines, but thankfully most were able to walk away unscathed. Aggy unfortunately took a gnarly fall in the first half of competition and had to withdraw, however we were all relieved to see him walk away.With each person's whip being unique, it can be difficult to determine a winner, however official judging was based on style, amplitude and landing. The men's field featured heavy hitters such as Finn Iles, Fabio Wibmer and Darren Barrecloth. Some of the lesser known riders like DJ Brandt and Damon Iwanga were also putting down impressive tricks and amplitude. At the end of the day Allan Cooke took home with win with Carson Storch and Thomas Vanderham rounding out the podium. On the women's side the ladies were holding their own against the guys and throwing the bikes fully sideways. Crowd favorite Casey Brown came out on top with Manon Carpenter second and Jamie Hill in third.