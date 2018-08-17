Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Whips, flips, nacs and sacs. We saw it all today. The competition returned to the infamous Crabapple Hits for another year of the Spank Whip-Offs. The smoky skies over Whistler cleared and spectators were treated to amazing valley views. The winds proved to be a bit of a problem as riders were getting thrown from their lines, but thankfully most were able to walk away unscathed. Aggy unfortunately took a gnarly fall in the first half of competition and had to withdraw, however we were all relieved to see him walk away.
With each person's whip being unique, it can be difficult to determine a winner, however official judging was based on style, amplitude and landing. The men's field featured heavy hitters such as Finn Iles, Fabio Wibmer and Darren Barrecloth. Some of the lesser known riders like DJ Brandt and Damon Iwanga were also putting down impressive tricks and amplitude. At the end of the day Allan Cooke took home with win with Carson Storch and Thomas Vanderham rounding out the podium. On the women's side the ladies were holding their own against the guys and throwing the bikes fully sideways. Crowd favorite Casey Brown came out on top with Manon Carpenter second and Jamie Hill in third.
Results
Full Results
Women
1. Casey Brown
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Jaime Hill
Men
1. Allan Cooke
2. Carson Storch
3. Thomas Vanderham
Mentions: @officialcrankworx @cameronmackenzie @trevorlyden
