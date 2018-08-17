PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Epic: Whip-Off - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 17, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  

This is why Carson took 2nd place
Photo Epic

WHIPS, FLIPS, SACS & NACS

Official Whip-Off World Championship Presented by Spank - Crankworx Whistler 2018


Words & Photography // Trevor Lyden & Cameron Mackenzie


Whips, flips, nacs and sacs. We saw it all today. The competition returned to the infamous Crabapple Hits for another year of the Spank Whip-Offs. The smoky skies over Whistler cleared and spectators were treated to amazing valley views. The winds proved to be a bit of a problem as riders were getting thrown from their lines, but thankfully most were able to walk away unscathed. Aggy unfortunately took a gnarly fall in the first half of competition and had to withdraw, however we were all relieved to see him walk away.

With each person's whip being unique, it can be difficult to determine a winner, however official judging was based on style, amplitude and landing. The men's field featured heavy hitters such as Finn Iles, Fabio Wibmer and Darren Barrecloth. Some of the lesser known riders like DJ Brandt and Damon Iwanga were also putting down impressive tricks and amplitude. At the end of the day Allan Cooke took home with win with Carson Storch and Thomas Vanderham rounding out the podium. On the women's side the ladies were holding their own against the guys and throwing the bikes fully sideways. Crowd favorite Casey Brown came out on top with Manon Carpenter second and Jamie Hill in third.


Full crowd on hand for the whip-offs
Full crowd on hand for the whip-offs.

As usual there is no shortage of cameras on the landing of the last main hit
As usual, there is no shortage of cameras on the landing of the last main hit.

A winner from years past Finn didn t quite make it to the podium this year
A winner from years past, Finn didn't quite make it to the podium this year.

Lots of whip trains went down
Lots of whip trains went down.

Jumper extrodinaire and YouTube sensation Fabio Wibmer put down some lofty whips
Jumper extraordinaire and YouTube sensation Fabio Wibmer put down some lofty whips.

2nd place women s finisher Manon Carpenter can hang with the boys
Second place women's finisher Manon Carpenter can hang with the boys.

Whips flips we like it all
Whips, flips, we like it all.

All aboard the whip train
All aboard the whip train.

Damon may have had the loudest cheers of the day
Damon may have had the loudest cheers of the day.


I m flipping out man
I'm flipping out man.

Hang loose boys
Hang loose boys.




2017 Rampage champ Kurt Sorge
2017 Rampage champ Kurt Sorge

Aggy took a vicious fall today
Aggy took a vicious fall today.

We re glad to see him walking away sending healing vibes your way
We're glad to see him walking away, sending healing vibes your way.



Men s winner Allan Cooke with his signature moto style whips
Men's winner Allan Cooke with his signature moto style whips.

Lots of heavy landings today
Lots of heavy landings today.


The wind through a lot of riders for a loop we re thankfully most folks were able to hang on
The wind threw a lot of riders for a loop. We're thankful most folks were able to hang on.



Fan support
Fan suppor.t


Eliot Stanky Leg Jackson. I m not sure the name will stick but i m glad his foot did to the pedal
Eliot 'Stanky Leg' Jackson. I'm not sure the name will stick, but I'm glad his foot did to the pedal.


DJ decided to put on a little show for the fans
DJ decided to put on a little show for the fans.


3rd place men s Thomas Vanderham
Third place in the men's, Thomas Vanderham.


Brazilian pride
Brazilian pride.

Ex-competitor and now judge Bubba Warren
Ex-competitor and now judge Bubba Warren.

Reece was one of two riders to flip on course today
Reece was one of three riders to flip on course today.


Women s champ Casey Brown can really get it sideways
Women's champ Casey Brown can really get it sideways.

Casey had a few doppelgangers in the crowd
Casey had a few doppelgangers in the crowd.

Third place finisher for the women Jamie Hill
Third place finisher for the women Jamie Hill.

The whip offs are a blur for rider and photog s alike.
The whip offs are a blur, for rider and photog's alike.

Party shirt s on R-Dog s a go.
Party shirts on, R-Dog's a go!

Does Kade Edwards even no how to ride straight Unlikely
Does Kade Edwards even know how to ride straight? Unlikely!

Vaea was senfing it out there today but looked to be struggling with the wind and to get her mojo back after a big slam early on in practice.
Vaea was sending it out there today, but looked to be struggling with the wind and to get her mojo back after a big slam early on in practice.

Backin er in
Backin 'er in

Another Whistler Whip Off another win for Casey Brown
Another Whistler Whip Off, another win for Casey Brown

Kaos Seagrave was going huge with his crew of lads like Kade Edwards in tow.
Kaos Seagrave was going huge, most often with a crew of Kade Edwards and Casey Brown in tow.

The old dog Cam McCaul still has plenty of whip left in him.
The old dog, Cam McCaul, still has plenty of whip left in him.

Its crazy to think its been 5 years since we first saw the then 14 year old Finn swinging off the back of the bike out hear at the Whip Offs
It's crazy to think its been 5 years since we first saw then 14-year-old Finn swinging off the back of the bike out here at the Whip Offs

T-Mac
T-Mac

The best whip of the day
The best whip of the day?

Today s winner Alan Cooke steezing for the crowd.
Today's winner, Alan Cooke steezing for the crowd.

Sideways is always the right way but it does have a cost.
Sideways is always the right way, but it does have a cost.

Bernard - 1. Tyre - 0
Bernard - 1. Tyre - 0

Bernard was going ham today so much so he even rolled his tyre off
Bernard was going ham today, so much so he even rolled his tyre off!

Brendan Fairclough
Brendan Fairclough

Bas was keeping things perfectly sideways while the other van Steenbergen bother was flipping his way down Crabapple
Bas was keeping things perfectly sideways while the other van Steenbergen brother was flipping his way down Crabapple.

Dave McMillan with effortless steeze
Dave McMillan with effortless steeze

Bernardo Cruz may or may not have got robbed
Bernardo Cruz may or may not have got robbed.

T-mac was up to his usual tricks
T-Mac was up to his usual tricks.

Aggy took a nasty same out there today and had to be helped off the hill. Heal up soon
Aggy took a nasty same out there today and had to be helped off the hill. Heal up soon!

Henry Fitzgerald held things down for the Norco team with the usual whip off offender Sam Blenkinsop out of action.
Henry Fitzgerald held things down for the Norco team.

Finn Iles sending it all to way his birthday party at Longhorns tonight
Finn Iles sending it all to the way his birthday party at the Longhorn tonight.

Today s champ Browntown.
Today's champ, Browntown.

Nothing but a few more bruises for Vaea today maybe another medal tomorrow
Nothing but a few more bruises for Vaea today, maybe another medal tomorrow.

Brendan Fairclough
Brendan Fairclough


Carson Storch
Carson Storch

Kade Edwards
Kade Edwards

Finn Iles
Finn Iles

Your 2018 whip-off podium
Your 2018 Offical Whip-Off World Championships podium

Results

Women

1. Casey Brown
2. Manon Carpenter
3. Jaime Hill

Men

1. Allan Cooke
2. Carson Storch
3. Thomas Vanderham


Full Results


Mentions: @officialcrankworx @cameronmackenzie @trevorlyden


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
89823 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
78894 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
50399 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
46843 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
43622 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
41944 views
Sam Hill's Prototype Nukeproof DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
41126 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018
40365 views

7 Comments

  • + 8
 I once did a bunny hop
  • + 1
 Somebody need to do photoshop of Finn, Kade and Carson doing whips (last 3 whips photos). They looks all alike a lot !!! INSANE !!!
  • + 2
 ATTENTION PB editors: The "full results " link at the bottom is just the starting list. Can we please have the full results?
  • + 3
 Stanky Leg for the win!
  • + 1
 No Nyquist? I thought he was practicing for this? Smile
  • + 1
 Aggy might be a cyborg

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048387
Mobile Version of Website