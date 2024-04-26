Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League Staff Picks - Volume 2

I put the bulk of my budget on Vali with lots of faith that she’ll be worth every penny. Maybe I won’t be able to afford her round after round with other rider priorities shifting, but only time will tell.



I had so much fun watching Jakob Jewett take top spot at Crankworx last year on the DH course, and that hype was enough to get me to spend my biggest numbers in the men’s category on him. It was reassuring to see him at the top of the pack at Rotorua this year, finishing second behind Lachlan Stevens-McNab.



Amaury Pierron felt like a lot of bang for buck in round 1 coming off some injuries, and now that I’ve seen the rest of the team’s rosters, I’m realizing that wasn’t a very unique observation. If we see good results from him at Fort William, it appears lots of us will collect points there.



Neko was an affordable pick, and I’d be lying if I said his spot on my roster wasn’t partly (mostly) because of my personal love for his Frameworks bikes and the fact that he’s racing on a bike he designed and built himself. Stoked to see what him and the Frameworks team do on those rigs this season.



Harriet Harnden and Nathan Pontvianne both closed out the season well last year and also had the right price tags for me to round out my team. — Lexi White, Marketing Brand Director, Cycling