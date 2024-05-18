Practice Photo Epic: Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Following a brutal race in Fort William two weeks ago the Downhill World Cup is back with a fresh new course and venue to test out the world's best racers.
With the revised schedule in 2024 timed training
kicked off this week's racing as the downhill riders battled mixed conditions. After a morning of practice first in the dry then in the wet, Nina Hoffmann and Troy Brosnan set the fastest times of the day ahead of the more time against the clock in qualifying.
We don't have long to wait before everyone is back between the tape for qualifying and the elites face off a second time in the semi-finals.