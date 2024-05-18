Practice Photo Epic: Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

Beautiful forest for miles around here in Szczyrk, a short drive from Bielsko Biala City.

Shiny fresh parts ready to sub in after the brutality of the last race in the Scottish Highlands.

The World Champ's steed in its stable.

Not chain lube. Could still work potentially.

Tahnee Seagrave ready for early action on the hill this morning.

Things roughed up a treat on the dry course less than an hour into the session.

Some big high-speed crashes from the get-go in practice.

Nina Hoffmann, second in the series, but fastest in the TT this afternoon.

Balanche getting stuck in the first few turns.

Joe Breeden chasing down ex-team-mate Dak Norton for the course preview.

Vali Holl, always strong, especially over the bigger jumps.

Mikayla Parton high on her Fort Bill successes running the lucky number 13 here in Poland.

Riders don't get much chance to ease into it on this course. After turn one the big gaps begin.

Cabirou gunning down the upper slopes.

Gracy Hemstreet looking to get back on it after a tough opener.

Mille Johnset pinned through the dusty dry turns to start the day.

Loic Bruni; you may have heard of him due to the '1' on his bike.

Hammering rain, but always time to style for Dak Norton.

Never count out the young Irish mud-master O'Callaghan.

IFR getting up to speed in their signature bright red TLD.

Hatton and Kolb, the Atherton stepbrothers.

MacDonald launching into yet more turns out in the open.

Specialized Gravity crew, Williams and Iles, training together for a change.

Coulanges attacking the TT session mid-track.

Shaw and Brosnan galloping into the first jumps.

Wildcard timed training performer, Gaetan Vige.

The man to beat if you're under 18 and pretty much if you're not... Asa Vermette.

Myriam Nicole enjoying her summer.

Steeze comes easy to Reece Wilson.

Grip happens briefly between these structures and only in minimal amounts.

Fast and devastatingly smooth, even in the mud, is Loris Vergier.

Matt Walker had a great Fort Bill, but no doubt has a lot more planned for his season.

Minnaar loves a mudder.

Pierron muddies the bright white of team Commencal Muc Off.

Syndicate's Ollie Davis surfing the mud ribbon.

It was rough out there today. Payback for a sunny Fort William no doubt.