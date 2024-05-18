Practice Photo Epic: Bielsko-Biala DH World Cup 2024

May 18, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


TITLE
Photo Epic
2024 DH World Cup
BIELSKO-BIALA
Photography by Nathan Hughes

Following a brutal race in Fort William two weeks ago the Downhill World Cup is back with a fresh new course and venue to test out the world's best racers.

With the revised schedule in 2024 timed training kicked off this week's racing as the downhill riders battled mixed conditions. After a morning of practice first in the dry then in the wet, Nina Hoffmann and Troy Brosnan set the fastest times of the day ahead of the more time against the clock in qualifying.

We don't have long to wait before everyone is back between the tape for qualifying and the elites face off a second time in the semi-finals.


Beautiful forest for miles around here in Szczyrk a short drive from Bielsko Biala City.
Beautiful forest for miles around here in Szczyrk, a short drive from Bielsko Biala City.

Shiny fresh parts ready to sub in after the brutality of the Highlands last race.
Shiny fresh parts ready to sub in after the brutality of the last race in the Scottish Highlands.

The World Champ s steed in it s stable.
The World Champ's steed in its stable.

Not chain lube. Could still work potentially.
Not chain lube. Could still work potentially.

Tahnee Seagrave ready for early action on the hill this morning.
Tahnee Seagrave ready for early action on the hill this morning.

Things roughed up a treat on the dry course less than an hour into the session.
Things roughed up a treat on the dry course less than an hour into the session.

Some big high speed crashes from the get-go in practice.
Some big high-speed crashes from the get-go in practice.

Nina Hoffmann second in the series but fastest in the TT this afternoon.
Nina Hoffmann, second in the series, but fastest in the TT this afternoon.

Balanche getting stuck in the first few turns.
Balanche getting stuck in the first few turns.

Joe Breeden chasing down ex team-mate Dak Norton for the course preview.
Joe Breeden chasing down ex-team-mate Dak Norton for the course preview.

Vali Holl always strong especially over the bigger jumps.
Vali Holl, always strong, especially over the bigger jumps.

Micayla Parton high on her Fort Bill successes running the lucky number 13 here in Poland.
Mikayla Parton high on her Fort Bill successes running the lucky number 13 here in Poland.

Riders don t get much chance to ease into it on this course. After turn one the big gaps begin.
Riders don't get much chance to ease into it on this course. After turn one the big gaps begin.

Cabirou gunning down the upper slopes.
Cabirou gunning down the upper slopes.

Gracy Hemstreet looking to get back on it after a tough opener.
Gracy Hemstreet looking to get back on it after a tough opener.

Mille Johnset pinned through the dusty dry turns to start the day.
Mille Johnset pinned through the dusty dry turns to start the day.

Loic Bruni you may have heard of him due to the 1 on his bike.
Loic Bruni; you may have heard of him due to the '1' on his bike.

Hammering rain but always time to style for Dak Norton.
Hammering rain, but always time to style for Dak Norton.

Never count out the young Irish mud-master O Callaghan.
Never count out the young Irish mud-master O'Callaghan.

IFR getting up to speed in their signature bright red TLD.
IFR getting up to speed in their signature bright red TLD.

Hatton and Kolb the Atherton stepbrothers.
Hatton and Kolb, the Atherton stepbrothers.

MacDonald launching into yet more turns out in the open.
MacDonald launching into yet more turns out in the open.

Specialized Gravity crew Williams and Iles training together for a change.
Specialized Gravity crew, Williams and Iles, training together for a change.

Coulanges attacking the TT session mid track.
Coulanges attacking the TT session mid-track.

Shaw and Brosnan galloping into the first jumps.
Shaw and Brosnan galloping into the first jumps.

Wildcard timed training performer Gaetan Vige.
Wildcard timed training performer, Gaetan Vige.

The man to beat if you re under 18 and pretty much if you re not... Asa Vermette.
The man to beat if you're under 18 and pretty much if you're not... Asa Vermette.

Myriam Nicole enjoying her summer.
Myriam Nicole enjoying her summer.

Steeze comes easy to Reece Wilson.
Steeze comes easy to Reece Wilson.

Grip happens briefly between these structures and only in minimal amounts.
Grip happens briefly between these structures and only in minimal amounts.

Fast and devastingly smooth even in the mud is Loris Vergier.
Fast and devastatingly smooth, even in the mud, is Loris Vergier.

Matt Walker had a great Fort Bill but no doubt has a lot more planned for his season.
Matt Walker had a great Fort Bill, but no doubt has a lot more planned for his season.

Minnaar loves a mudder.
Minnaar loves a mudder.

Pierron muddying the birght white for team Commencal Muc Off.
Pierron muddies the bright white of team Commencal Muc Off.

Syndicate s Ollie Davis surfing the mud ribbon.
Syndicate's Ollie Davis surfing the mud ribbon.

It was rough out there today. Payback for a sunny Fort William no doubt.
It was rough out there today. Payback for a sunny Fort William no doubt.


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Photo Epics World Cup DH Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,126 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
117067 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
58812 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
44971 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
35283 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
32530 views
Review: The Revel Rascal V2 is a Live Wire Trail Bike
29373 views
Jesse Melamed & Jack Menzies' Canyon Bikes Stolen from Team Van Just Outside of Vienna
28288 views
Final Results & Overall Standings from the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024
28209 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 3 0
 Thank-you so much for sharing these photos and keeping us up to date. Photos are next level and are amazing. New screensaver for my computers coming up.
  • 1 0
 The picture of the Pivot rider crashing is perfectly composed even though it obviously wasn't planned. I guess this goes to show how good a photographer Nathan Hughes is.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028181
Mobile Version of Website