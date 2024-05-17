Randoms Round 2 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

May 17, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

Not Rig of the Day but worth a shot.
Randoms Round 2
Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup

With practice day looming, the pits were ramping up with plenty of work to be done before tires hit dirt. Riders are stoked on the state of the new track, as it's looking ripe to cut in and change quite a bit over the next few days. Clouds are starting to hang above the valley, with the forecasted rain sure to make the mechanics' jobs a little bit more hectic as setups change.


Intense Factory Racing took on Lewis Brakes as a sponsor this year and the whole team will be running their brakes.
Intense Factory Racing took on Lewis Brakes as a sponsor this year.

Lewis Brakes in the Intense Factory Racing pit
Lewis Brakes in the Intense Factory Racing pit
Svelte caliper design.
Svelte caliper design.

IFR is also running the OneUp eMTB carbon bar which is supposed to have even more flex than the standard model.
IFR is also running the OneUp eMTB carbon bar, which touts even more flex than the standard model.

Smart re-use of some VHS chainslap tape at the Intense pits.
Smart re-use of some VHS chainslap tape at the Intense pits.
And a single bump version.
And a single bump version.


Fox RAD shock
The Frameworks team is still running the electronic RAD shock we spotted at Sea Otter.

Fox RAD shock
Still no update on whether it has a brain or not.

Fox s remote shock lockout
But it does have a remote.
Fox sensor probably connected to the RAD shock.
Fox sensor, probably connected to the RAD shock.

Enve mountain hubs.
Enve mountain hubs.


It s like when you put blinders on a horse to calm it down.
It's like when you put blinders on a horse to calm it down.

NORdakotaTON
NORdakotaTON with the ape hangers.


Darren - Mark Wallace s mechanic - custom molded these leather holsters for all his tools. Impressively classy in a world of foam cutouts.
Mark Wallace's mechanic Darren custom molded these leather holsters for all his tools. Impressively classy in a world of foam cutouts.

The whole shebang.
The whole shebang.

Not hooch that s where he keeps his isopropyl.
Not hooch, that's where he keeps his isopropyl.
Beer grease.
Beer grease.


Gold on gold on gold.
Gold on gold on gold.

Reese Wilson s running an unusually short and tall stem as well as a riser bar.
Reese Wilson's running an unusually short and tall stem, as well as a riser bar. Apparently he rides a lot of moto, and this setup was meant to mimic that fit.
Apparently he rides a lot of moto so the choice checks out.
It worked out well for him last round, with a 16th place finish after a while away.


Self-portrait in the tool bag is a nice touch.
Self-portrait in the tool bag is a nice touch.

Cheeky little 3D printed jobbers on the Norco team DH bikes.
Cheeky little 3D printed jobbers on the Norco team DH bikes.
Maxxis Test Pilot tires appear to be DHRIIs not sure what s different.
Maxxis Test Pilot tires appear to be DHRIIs, not sure what's different.

Cool to see a l https www.pinkbike.com news check-out-utility-belts-tools-and-more.html Loob Toob l in the wild I m a fan of the ones I m using.
Cool to see a Loob Toob in the wild, I've been a fan of the tidy little grease dispensers.

Very unique custom hammer.
Very unique custom hammer.

Rig of the Day. Congrats to both participants.
Rig of the Day. Congrats to both participants.

Rig of the Day


Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Randoms Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
189 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
116450 views
McLaren (The Supercar Maker) Unveils 'The Most Powerful Trail Legal eMTB'
49674 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
43603 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
34925 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
34608 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
34350 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
31925 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
30241 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 5 0
 Holy cow those custom leather tool holders are sexy as hell. Incredible idea for a toolbox.
  • 1 0
 "The whole shebang." w/Digital Calipers just seems wrong. Love the concept though. Smile
  • 1 0
 Let the horse cart in for B Practice
  • 1 4
 Should have called it RAB, Rockshox actually blows.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.051089
Mobile Version of Website