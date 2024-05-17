Randoms Round 2 - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

Intense Factory Racing took on Lewis Brakes as a sponsor this year.

Lewis Brakes in the Intense Factory Racing pit Svelte caliper design.

IFR is also running the OneUp eMTB carbon bar, which touts even more flex than the standard model.

Smart re-use of some VHS chainslap tape at the Intense pits. And a single bump version.

The Frameworks team is still running the electronic RAD shock we spotted at Sea Otter.

Still no update on whether it has a brain or not.

But it does have a remote. Fox sensor, probably connected to the RAD shock.

Enve mountain hubs.

It's like when you put blinders on a horse to calm it down.

NORdakotaTON with the ape hangers.

Mark Wallace's mechanic Darren custom molded these leather holsters for all his tools. Impressively classy in a world of foam cutouts.

The whole shebang.

Not hooch, that's where he keeps his isopropyl. Beer grease.

Gold on gold on gold.

Reese Wilson's running an unusually short and tall stem, as well as a riser bar. Apparently he rides a lot of moto, and this setup was meant to mimic that fit. It worked out well for him last round, with a 16th place finish after a while away.

Self-portrait in the tool bag is a nice touch.

Cheeky little 3D printed jobbers on the Norco team DH bikes. Maxxis Test Pilot tires appear to be DHRIIs, not sure what's different.

Cool to see a Loob Toob in the wild, I've been a fan of the tidy little grease dispensers.

Very unique custom hammer.