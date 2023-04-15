Video: 'Relatable' Pushes You To Just Ride Your Damn Bike

Apr 15, 2023
by matt summers  

Words: Matt Summers

It's not all about big tricks and race runs, riding a bike is to ease the mind and feel the flow of living in the moment. The purpose of this film is to give viewers Relatable content and motivate you to just go out and "ride your bike". Injuries are part of the sport and some are worse than others, I suffered a LisFranc fracture and this video shows a reflection of what was in the past and finding flow and love for riding again after a successful but challenging recovery.


Lisfranc Fracture
bigquotesI think recovering from any injury is the most challenging thing any person can overcomeMatt Summers


Robb Thompson Photo Pemberton dirt jump line for continuum
bigquotesContinuum Jumps, I feel very grateful for the opportunity to build and ride these perfectly sculpted jumps. Thank you BrettMatt Summers


Bruno Long Photo
bigquotesAs the summer slipped away I spent many hours in the machine building this hit overlooking Mount Begbie. I couldn't have completed this without the help of my friend's in RevelstokeMatt Summers


Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Head to Head Review: 2023 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
54781 views
First Ride: Devinci's Chainsaw is a Canadian-Made Park Ripper
51077 views
Review: 6 of the Best Gravity-Oriented Mud Tires
47929 views
Jackson Goldstone Ruptures his Appendix
42917 views
Slack Randoms: Gearless Magnet Bikes, Reversible Peak Kids Helmets & More
42821 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Open Face Helmets Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
40505 views
First Ride: Shimano's Auto-Shifting XT Di2 Linkglide Drivetrain
37217 views
First Look: Forge+Bond's New Thermoplastic Wheels
35830 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Yeah Summs





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.105360
Mobile Version of Website