Video: 'Relatable' Pushes You To Just Ride Your Damn Bike

Words: Matt Summers



I think recovering from any injury is the most challenging thing any person can overcome — Matt Summers

Continuum Jumps, I feel very grateful for the opportunity to build and ride these perfectly sculpted jumps. Thank you Brett — Matt Summers

As the summer slipped away I spent many hours in the machine building this hit overlooking Mount Begbie. I couldn't have completed this without the help of my friend's in Revelstoke — Matt Summers

It's not all about big tricks and race runs, riding a bike is to ease the mind and feel the flow of living in the moment. The purpose of this film is to give viewers Relatable content and motivate you to just go out and "ride your bike". Injuries are part of the sport and some are worse than others, I suffered a LisFranc fracture and this video shows a reflection of what was in the past and finding flow and love for riding again after a successful but challenging recovery.