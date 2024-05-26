Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2024

May 26, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:

Pro Men

1st. Dawid Godziek: 93.00
2nd. Emil Johansson: 92.25
3rd. Timothe Bringer: 89.25
4th. Nicholi Rogatkin: 86.62
5th. Erik Fedko: 86.25

Pro Women

1st. Alma Wiggberg: 89.75
2nd. Robin Goomes: 86.00
3rd. Harriet Burbidge-Smith: 75.00
4th. Caroline Buchanan: 70.00
5th. Shealen Reno: 65.5

Full Results:
Pro Men

photo

Pro Women





3 Comments
  • 3 0
 What happened to Patricia this time round ?
  • 1 3
 Why are women’s scores so close to the men’s?
  • 2 0
 Because they are being compared to each other rather than the men.

Duh…







