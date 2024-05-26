Watch
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2024
May 26, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
3 Comments
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Dawid Godziek: 93.00
2nd.
Emil Johansson: 92.25
3rd.
Timothe Bringer: 89.25
4th.
Nicholi Rogatkin: 86.62
5th.
Erik Fedko: 86.25
Pro Women
1st.
Alma Wiggberg: 89.75
2nd.
Robin Goomes: 86.00
3rd.
Harriet Burbidge-Smith: 75.00
4th.
Caroline Buchanan: 70.00
5th.
Shealen Reno: 65.5
Full Results:
Pro Men
Pro Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Cairns 2024
Crankworx Slopestyle
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,162 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
juanmenendez
(1 hours ago)
What happened to Patricia this time round ?
[Reply]
1
3
CristianoSebastiao
(48 mins ago)
Why are women’s scores so close to the men’s?
[Reply]
2
0
angryWaki
FL
(37 mins ago)
Because they are being compared to each other rather than the men.
Duh…
[Reply]
