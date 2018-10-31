VIDEOS

Video: GT's Spoke Tales - Martin Maes

Oct 31, 2018
by GT Bicycles  


In a matter of 6 years, Martin Maes has gone from being a rookie teenager with abundant potential to one of the best mountain bikers in the world.

After starting the year with a series of second place finishes and a dislocated shoulder, 2018 would see Martin finally take the coveted top step at Enduro World Series in Whistler. Weeks later, he would stun the mountain biking world by taking gold at UCI Downhill World Cup in La Bresse. An achievement that elevated him to an elite group of athletes that have claimed victory in multiple disciplines.

This is a story that begins two decades ago in the rolling hills of Belgium and brings us to the world stage of mountain biking today.

This is the story of Martin Maes. This is Spoke Tales.

Martin Maes Spoke Tales S3 E4
Martin's father Patrick raced for GT back in the day...
and inspired Martin to do the same.

Martin Maes Spoke Tales S3 E4
The Maes family today.

Martin Maes Spoke Tales S3 E4
Time off the bike is important for Martin.
Martin Maes Spoke Tales S3 E4

And so is having some fun.

Martin Maes Spoke Tales S3 E4
Martin Maes Spoke Tales S3 E4

Martin Maes Spoke Tales S3 E4


Filmed and edited by Last Light Cinema.
Watch all of the Spoke Tales Season 3 episodes here.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
132103 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
116744 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
80269 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
76478 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
53323 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
52371 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
51100 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
46755 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Filmed and edited by Last Light Cinema, very good bunch of guys ! Well done, well made !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022214
Mobile Version of Website