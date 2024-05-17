Video: Course Preview for the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

May 17, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesHop on board with Josh Carlson as he shows us around the brand new course in Bielsko Biala, Poland WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Josh Carlson EDR Bielsko-Biala 2024 World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,120 articles
Report
0 Comments







