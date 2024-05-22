Video: Danny MacAskill & Kriss Kyle Play a Game of Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Rasoulution
What are Scotland's top biking legends up to when the UCI Downhill World Cup is happening in Fort William? They come up with their own unique pre-event challenge, of course. BMX and MTB shredder Kriss Kyle and street trials wizard Danny MacAskill meet up for an epic showdown on their way to Fort William, digging deep into their bag of tricks from their respective biking backgrounds. Both Kriss and Danny have defined styles that have influenced not just their own disciplines, but the biking world at large. So, naturally, they settle on the lowest common denominator for their "Game of Bike" challenge, facing off on classic trail mountain bikes.
Photos: Marcus Cole
Danny and Kriss teaming up is nothing new – their videos rack up millions of views. And since April 2024, they've got something else in common: Kriss Kyle has joined Rasoulution, the sports marketing and management agency that's been backing Danny for nearly 15 years. Mountain Biking, Scottish Style
Kriss and Danny's trick repertoire on their road to Fort William is as diverse as the obstacles and spots they choose. Whether it's urban terrain, a skatepark, the nearest tree, or other natural hurdles – the duo proves once again that all you need for fresh challenges on two wheels is heaps of creativity. Kriss and Danny make their surroundings their playground, celebrating fun, good vibes, and, of course, their exceptional bike skills. Despite being among the best bikers on the planet, they still struggle to nail each other's challenges right off the bat.
Kriss Kyle Joins Rasoulution
|I had an absolute blast filming this with Danny, it was the best day in the worst weather conditions possible, haha! It was pretty special to go back to some of the spots from previous videos whist playing a good old game of bike. I’ll beat him next time!—Kriss Kyle
Kriss and Danny have been mountain biking together for ages, inspiring each other on and off the bike. For Kriss, it was a no-brainer to join Rasoulution, the Munich-based sports marketing and management agency that’s been representing Danny MacAskill since 2009. Rasoulution will support Kriss in all aspects of his pro biking career – from project and partner management to communication.
|I’m beyond stoked to join the Rasoulution family! It’s a pleasure to join such an incredible team of athletes. Hyped for what’s to come!—Kriss Kyle
Kriss Kyle is one of the most creative and exciting riders on two wheels, whether he's ripping unbelievable park lines on his BMX or bringing his unique style to mountain biking. Growing up in the small town of Stranraer in southwest Scotland, Kriss got into BMX at age 10. A few years later, he literally moved into Scotland's largest indoor skatepark, Unit 23, dedicating his life to BMX. His first major contest win came in 2008 at The Transgression Skatepark Jam. Since his teenage years, he's been on an unstoppable wave of success, riding BMX daily for about a decade and making a name for himself in the international contest scene at events like Simple Session, Red Bull Skylines Paris, and X-Games. In recent years, he's been spotted more often on a mountain bike, always in his own distinctive style, often with his three dogs in tow.
His success and unique approach to BMX have paved the way for numerous standout video projects. In Drop in to Dubai
, Kriss jumps out of a helicopter onto a ramp on a skyscraper roof. In Kaleidoscope
, he showcases his BMX skills in a dreamlike world, and in Do not look down
, he soars to new heights, riding a BMX bowl attached to a hot air balloon. His first highly acclaimed mountain bike project, Out of Season
, features Kriss styling through artificial obstacles and perfect slick trails.