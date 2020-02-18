Video: Dusty Laps in the Whistler Bike Park

Here is the first episode of the "Freak The Series". At the start, this project was to be a film. I decided to transform what should be a film into a series because the years accumulate since the first shooting and it is difficult for me to move forward. Many professional projects and some software update problems prevented me from having a good workflow. It takes time and investment to make a film. Alas, I do not have any more. This is why I decided to start on a "serial" format much less restrictive in terms of investment. This episode should normally be in the middle of the film but it is the first one I finished editing so it became the first part of the series to be posted.